Suzlon shares in focus after order win from BPCL; check preview & price target

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd will be in focus during the trading session on Friday after the company bagged an order win from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), which is aiming towards transition to renewable energy and reduce reliance on imported fossil-based power. The projects are expected to be completed and commissioned within two years.

India's leading oil and gas company BPCL announced that it has awarded contracts for the development of 100 MW Windfarm Projects—50 MW each in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The letter of award (LoA) has been issued to Suzlon Energy for the 50 MW wind project in Madhya Pradesh and to Integrum Energy Infrastructure for the 50 MW project in Maharashtra.



"The wind farms will cater to the captive power requirements of BPCL’s Mumbai Refinery (Maharashtra) and Bina Refinery (Madhya Pradesh), substituting conventional fossil-based energy sources with clean, renewable wind energy. This initiative marks a crucial milestone in BPCL’s Renewable Energy roadmap, which envisions an ambitious 10 GW portfolio by 2040," said BPCL.



Shares of Suzlon Energy settled at Rs 53.22 on Thursday, falling 2.60 per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the company stood above Rs 72,500 crore. The stock is currently 38 per cent below its 52-week high at Rs 86.04, hit in September 2024. The stock is down 20 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Suzlon Energy is yet to announce its results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2025. The company has also not disclosed the date for its quarterly earnings so far. Suzlon Energy is yet to make an announcement of this order win with the exchanges.



Promoters held 13.25 per cent stake in Suzlon Energy as of March 31, 2025, while public investors owned 86.75 per cent stake in the company. Mutual Funds owned 56,85,49,308 equity shares, 4.17 per cent stake, in the company. Among the retail investors, investing up to Rs 2 lakh in Suzlon, 56,12,976 investors own 3,42,86,32,527 equity shares, or 25.12 per cent stake, as of Q4FY25.



Domestic brokerage JM Financial expects Suzlon Energy's revenue to increase 56 per cent YoY to Rs 3,421.1 crore in March 2025 quarter due to estimates of higher dispatches in the quarter. Improvement in Ebitda is likely due to better orders dispatch and execution YoY. It is expecting Ebitda to come in at Rs 542.4 crore, up 52 per cent YoY, while net profit may come in at Rs 444.7 crore, up 75 per cent YoY.



JM Financial has a 'buy' rating on Suzlon with a target price of Rs 71. Another brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75.