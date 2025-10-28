Tata Capital Q2 earnings: Net profit at Rs 1,128 crore, total income rises 28%

Tata Capital reported a profit after tax of Rs 1128 crore, rising 33% in Q2FY26 from Rs 849 crore in Q2FY25. Including such income, PAT grew by 17% YoY. Assets under management grew by 22% YoY to Rs 2,15,574 crore as on September 30, 2025 from Rs 1,76,637 crore as on September 30, 2024. This is the firm's first earnings after the stock listed on October 13 this year.

Net total income grew by 28% YoY to Rs 3,330 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 2,599 crore in Q2FY25. Annualized operating expense on average net loan book improved to 2.3% in Q2FY26 from 2.4% in Q2FY25.

While retail and SME constitutes 88% of gross loan book, retail unsecured forms 11.6% of gross loan book. The firm has a pan India network of 1,479 branches across 27 states and union territories. The company is focusing on improving business metrices in Motor Finance (10% of gross loans) before accelerating growth.

Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Capital said, “Q2FY26 was a strong quarter marked by broad-based momentum. Excluding Motor Finance, AUM grew 22% year-on-year, driven by sustained growth across all segments and PAT rose 33%(1) to Rs 1,128 crore, reflecting the strength of our diversified and well-managed portfolio. Credit quality remains robust across categories, resulting in 30bps drop in annualized credit cost in Q2FY26 over Q1FY26. Further, we continue to leverage our digital and GenAI capabilities for improving customer experience and operating efficiency."

Shares of Tata Capital made a muted market debut with the Tata Group's non-banking financial arm listing at Rs 330, a mild premium of 1.23 per cent over issue price of Rs 326 on both BSE and NSE.

The IPO of Tata Capital was open for bidding between October 06-08. The Tata Group firm offered its shares in the price band of Rs 310-326 per share with a lot size of 46 shares.