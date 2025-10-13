YES Bank shares concall date & time: Check Q2 results previews, price targets & more

YES Bank share price: The private-sector lender YES Bank, after sharing the earnings date for the September 2025 quarter, has announced its date for the conference call with analysts and investors to discuss the financial results. The concall shall be hosted post the quarterly earnings on the same day, that is Saturday, October 18.

"The Bank will host a conference call (group meeting) with analyst and investors on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 02:30 pm IST (that is 05:00 pm SGT & HKT/10:00 am BST/Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 05:00 am EDT) to discuss the financial results with the participants," said YES Bank in the exchange filing on Friday, October 10.

YES BANK would be announcing its Q2FY26 Financial Results on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Key managerial personnel of YES Bank including MD & CEO Prashant Kumar, Executive Director Rajan Pental, Executive Direct Manish Jain, Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Banodkar and Head of investor relation and sustainability Sunil Parnami will be participating in the concall.

It will be the first concall after the stake acquisition by Japanese financial major Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), which picked up a stake 24.22 per cent in YES Bank in September 2025 from a host of lenders including SBI, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank and Carlyle-affiliate CA Basque Investments. The Japanese firm holds 759.51 crore shares in YES Bank.

Shares of YES Bank hit a 52-week high at Rs 24.30 on Friday but finally settled at Rs 24.01 for the day, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 75,000 crore. Shares of YES Bank has soared 50 per cent in the last seven months from its 52-week low at Rs 16.02 apiece.

Emkay Global Financial Services is expecting YES Bank to report net interest income (NIIs) at 2,309.4 crore, up 2.4 per cent YoY but down 1 per cent QoQ, with stable net interest margins (NIMs) at 2.4 per cent. Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) is seen at Rs 1,293.8 crore, up 32.7 per cent YoY but down 4.7 per cent QoQ. Net profit (PAT) is seen at Rs 782.8 crore, up 41.5 per cent YoY but down 2.3 per cent QoQ.

"Growth, margins to remain subdued; however, better recoveries from ARC to support earnings. We expect slippages to remain elevated due to stress in retail loans," said Emkay, which expects NIMs to contract 6 bps QoQ to 2.4 per cent for the quarter," it said. Emkay has a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 17.

JM Financial is expecting YES Bank's NIIs to come in at Rs 2,339.2 crore, up 6.3 per cent YoY but down 1.4 per cent QoQ. PPOP is seen at Rs 1,197 crore, up 2.7 per cent YoY but down 11.4 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 692.6 crore, up 25.2 per cent YoY but down 13.5 per cent QoQ. JM Financial also has a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 17.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers pencils YES Bank's NIIs to come in at Rs 2,325.1 crore, up 5.7 per cent YoY, but down 2 per cent QoQ. PPOP is seen at Rs 1,371.7 crore, 40.6 per cent YoY but down 1 per cent sequentially. Net profit is pegged at Rs 798.9 crore, up 44.5 per cent YoY, but flat sequentially.

ICICI Securities is expecting YES Bank's to report a NIIs at Rs 2,294.9 crore up 4.3 per cent YoY but down 3.2 per cent QoQ with NIMs coming largely stable at 2.43 per cent. PPOP is seen at Rs 1,128.5 crore, up 15.7 per cent YoY but down 16.9 per cent QoQ. PAT is seen at Rs 763.9 crore, up 38.1 per cent YoY but down 4.6 per cent QoQ.