Tata Consumer's Q2 FY26 profit rises 11% to Rs 407 crore; revenue up 18%

Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Monday posted a net profit of Rs 407 crore, which marks an 11 per cent increase over the previous year. The company’s consolidated EBITDA reached Rs 675 crore, reflecting a 7 per cent rise. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,966 crore, up 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY), signalling strong performance across its major business segments.

The company’s core India operations have registered the second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in both tea and salt segments, with continued momentum in Tata Sampann products and the ready-to-drink (RTD) business reporting substantial volume and value growth. Overall, growth businesses delivered a 27 per cent uptick, while international and non-branded units recorded constant currency (cc) revenue growth of 9 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.

Within India, the packaged beverages business achieved a 12 per cent revenue increase for the quarter, driven primarily by coffee, which recorded a significant 56 per cent jump. The RTD segment saw revenue growth of 25 per cent despite unseasonal rains and intensified market competition.

The India Foods business also performed strongly, recording a 19 per cent revenue rise in the quarter. Value-added salt products reported 23 per cent growth, while Tata Sampann’s portfolio advanced by 40 per cent.

Capital Foods, part of the Tata Consumer portfolio, accelerated product innovation during the quarter with launches including Chings Chilli Oil, Korean Ramen and Korean Kimchi noodles.

Tata Starbucks, a joint venture (JV), continued its expansion by adding seven net new stores in the quarter, bringing the total to 492 outlets across 80 cities. The brand also extended its experiential store formats in major metropolitan areas such as Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai, and introduced regional offerings like a special Pujo menu in East India to reinforce local relevance.

Commenting on the results, Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO, stated, "We continued to accelerate innovation with 25 new launches during the quarter across categories, catering to evolving consumer needs in Health & Wellness, Convenience and Premiumisation. The International business delivered another strong quarter, driven by strong performance in the USA."

Meanwhile, shares of Tata Consumer were last seen trading 0.97 per cent higher at Rs 1176.40 following the earnings announcement.