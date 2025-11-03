Knowledge Marine shares soar 14% to hit record high on Rs 1,560 crore order win

Shares of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd (KMEW) surged 14.46 per cent in Monday's trade to touch an all-time high of Rs 2,768.05, following the company's announcement of multiple high-value agreements worth Rs 1,560 crore.

In an exchange filing, KMEW said it participated in India Maritime Week 2025, held from October 27–31 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The company stated that it signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Mumbai Port Authority, V O Chidambaranar Port Authority, and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), valued at Rs 1,560 crore.

These MoUs include a broad range of services such as chartering, manning, operation, maintenance and complete technical management of six conventional harbour tugs for seven years and one GTTP-compliant battery-operated harbour tug for 15 years.

The agreements also cover chartering and hiring of two dock tugs and two security patrol boats for seven years, along with facilitating the Maharashtra Maritime Board in extending shipbuilding and ship repair facilities. KMEW described the signing as a "defining moment" in its pursuit of sustainable maritime excellence, emphasising its commitment to operational integrity, innovation and environmental responsibility.

"These partnerships are more than commercial engagements — they are a testament to KMEW's role in supporting India's transition to a green and globally competitive maritime sector," said Sujay Kewalramani, CEO of KMEW. He added that the recent Letters of Intent for green and conventional tugs further highlight the company's alignment with India's sustainability objectives and reinforce its long-term vision of becoming a billion-scale enterprise.

KMEW said its collaborations with key port authorities underscore its mission to deliver next-generation tug and patrol solutions that prioritise safety, efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company believes these strategic engagements position it strongly in India's evolving maritime landscape.