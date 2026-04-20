Tata Tech, Bajaj Housing Finance & Minda Corp shares: Expert bets on long-term growth, advises buying on dips

Deven Choksey, Managing Director at DRChoksey FinServ Pvt Ltd, on Monday highlighted Tata Technologies Ltd, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd and Minda Corporation Ltd as preferred investment ideas, citing strong growth potential.

In an interaction with Business Today, the market veteran said that Tata Technologies is emerging as a strong player in the automobile space, particularly with increasing focus on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

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He noted that the company is well-positioned to benefit from evolving trends in mobility over the next four to five years.

On Bajaj Housing Finance, Choksey remained bullish, pointing to rising discretionary spending on housing assets.

He said the company is growing faster than the broader housing finance industry and continues to expand across multiple lending verticals.

The expert also identified Minda Corporation as a key pick in the auto components space.

The company, he said, has exposure to the electric two-wheeler segment while also increasing its product value through offerings in four-wheeler infotainment and ADAS-related systems.

Choksey advised investors to maintain a long-term approach toward these stocks. He added that market corrections or declines should be viewed as opportunities to accumulate such companies in portfolios.

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Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks ended the day marginally higher, supported by gains in PSU banks and auto stocks. However, broader markets remained under pressure, with the Nifty MidCap 100 slipping 0.18 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index declining 0.45 per cent.