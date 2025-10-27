Business Today
Tata Investment Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 20%, revenue at Rs 154 crore 

Tata Investment Q2 earnings: Net profit climbed to Rs 148.16 crore in the last quarter against Rs 123.69 crore in the year ago period. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 27, 2025 2:53 PM IST
Tata Investment Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 20%, revenue at Rs 154 crore  EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) rose 8% to Rs 144 crore in Q2 against Rs 133 crore.

Tata Investment on Monday reported a 20% rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2025. Net profit climbed to Rs 148.16 crore in the last quarter against Rs 123.69 crore in the year ago period. Revenue in the last quarter came at Rs 153.98 crore against Rs 142.48 crore in the year ago period. 

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) rose 8% to Rs 144 crore in Q2 against Rs 133 crore.

Tata Investment Corporation's EBITDA margin contracted by 30 basis points to 93.27%.

The company's total expenses rose 21% to Rs 11 crore in Q2 from Rs 9 crore in the year-ago period.

"On September 21 , 2025, the shareholders approved the proposal for sub division through postal ballot process with the requisite majority. The record date for the said sub-division/ split was October 14, 2025. Accordingly, the impact of stock split was considered in the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) and total equity (post-tax) per share for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 and comparative figures till prior period have also been adjusted to give effect to such subdivision/split in accordance with requirements under lnd AS 33- Earnings per share," the company said in an exchange filing.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 2:53 PM IST
