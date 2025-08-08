Business Today
Tata Motors Q1 preview: Lower volumes, margin pressure likely; shares fall for third day

Brokerages predict a challenging period for Tata Motors as India PV/CV and JLR volumes decline. Ebitda margins are under pressure due to rising input costs and unfavourable demand conditions, impacting overall profitability.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025 1:06 PM IST
Tata Motors Q1 preview: Lower volumes, margin pressure likely; shares fall for third day Tata Motors shares were trading 1.20% lower at Rs 639.75 in the afternoon session today
SUMMARY
  • Brokerages expect a 10% decline in India passenger vehicle volumes
  • Commercial vehicle sales projected to drop 6% year-on-year
  • Jaguar Land Rover volumes to reduce 10% due to tariffs and halted shipments

Shares of Tata Motors fell for the third straight session ahead of the auto maker's Q1 earnings set to be announced today. Tata Motors shares were trading 1.20% lower at Rs 639.75 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 647.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.35 lakh crore. 

Brokerages are anticipating a weak performance by Tata Motors due to declining volumes in the India Passenger Vehicle (PV), Commercial Vehicle (CV), and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) segments.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal expects a 10% year-on-year fall in India PV volumes and a 6% decline in CV volumes, citing weak demand, rising input costs, and higher discounts as contributing factors. JLR is also expected to experience a 10% reduction in volumes, partly due to halted shipments to the US, increased tariffs, and the phase-out of Jaguar. Motilal Oswal projects a consolidated EBITDA margin of 10.9%, with an adjusted PAT decline of 34% year-on-year to ₹3,632.6 crore.

Nuvama Institutional Equities notes a year-on-year revenue decline led by volume drops across the India PV/CV and JLR segments. The brokerage expects a 42% drop in Ebitda to ₹8,978.4 crore and a 50% decrease in adjusted PAT to ₹2,638.7 crore.

Kotak Institutional Equities sees a 680 basis points year-on-year fall in JLR's EBITDA margin to 9%, led by weak demand in the US and China. According to Kotak,  Ebitda margin is expected to decline by 20 bps Y-o-Y, driven by negative operating leverage and commodity headwinds, partly cushioned by favorable net pricing.

The domestic passenger vehicle Ebitda margin is expected to fall to 6.8%, reflecting a 100 basis points year-on-year decline. This is attributed to negative operating leverage, increased marketing expenditures linked to IPL, and commodity inflation. However, this is somewhat offset by a better product mix heavy on SUVs.

Kotak predicts consolidated net sales to drop by 9.3% year-on-year to ₹98,005.3 crore, with Ebitda at ₹9,012 crore and an Ebitda margin of 9.2%. These projections highlight the challenging environment faced by Tata Motors due to a combination of global demand issues and rising operational costs.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 8, 2025 1:06 PM IST
