Tata Power Q3 results today; stock market analysts share sales, profit estimates

Tata Power Company Ltd is likely to report 7-17 per cent yea-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit for the December quarter on a double digit rise in sales. Ebitda margin for the Tata group firm is seen expanding on YoY basis.

Elara Securities expects Tata Power to report 12.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 1,213 crore compared with Rs 1,076 crore in the same quarter last year. It sees revenue for the quarter rising 11.2 per cent YoY to Rs 16,298 crore from Rs 14,651 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, led by its solar EPC business. Ebitda is seen rising 28.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,096 crore.

JM Financial sees net profit for Tata Power climbing 17 per cent YoY to Rs 1,254 crore. It sees revenue rising 5 per cent YoY to Rs 15,362 crore. Ebitda is seen surging 38 per cent YoY to Rs 3,337 crore. Ebitda margin is seen expanding to 21.7 per cent from 23.9 per cent in Q2 and 16.5 per cent YoY. The YoY Ebitda margin expansion is likely due to 14 per cent decline in fuel cost YoY.

Antique Stock Broking sees profit for Tata Power rising 7 per cent to Rs 1,151 crore on 10.7 per cent rise in sales at Rs 16,225 crore.

"For Tata Power, Odisha discoms have continued to post better than expected performance. At present, TP CODL, TPSODL, TP WODL, and TPNODL have AT&C losses of 25 per cent, 27 per cent, 22 per cent, and 17 per cent respectively, which are expected to narrow. For TPSL the current order backlog of Rs 15999 crore should sustain executions but margins have been volatile. Growth will receive a boost by the newly commissioned cell and module plants," it said.

Tata Power shares are down 9.47 per cent in 2025 so far and 18.31 per cent in the past six months.

MOFSL, however, sees adjusted PAT falling 8 per cent YoY, primarily due to the absence of dividend income from ITPC and potentially lower profitability from its joint ventures and associates. It sees Tata Power's Q3 profit at Rs 876 crore and sales at Rs 21,417 crore.

"For Tata Power, we estimate 45 per cent YoY EBITDA growth, driven by a rising earnings contribution from its cell and module manufacturing facility, healthy Mundra PLFs given the continuation of Section XI for coal plants, steady performance from Odisha distribution business, and an additional ~800MW RE capacity on a YoY basis," said MOFSL.