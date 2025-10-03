Tata Power's latest move a big relief for Mumbai customers, read more

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Mumbai Distribution for an 80 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project. The project will deploy advanced solar, wind, and battery storage systems to support reliable power delivery during periods of peak demand, thereby enhancing grid stability. The agreement reflects Tata Power’s emphasis on integrating cutting-edge renewable technologies to meet the evolving electricity needs of its Mumbai customer base and aligns with regulatory requirements for cleaner power supply.

The new FDRE project is scheduled for completion within 24 months and is projected to generate approximately 315 million units of electricity per year. This output is estimated to mitigate over 0.25 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

A key element of the project is its commitment to provide a continuous four-hour supply window during peak demand, maintaining at least 90% availability. This initiative will enable Tata Power Mumbai Distribution to fulfil its Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) as mandated by the State's Regulatory Commission. Upon commissioning, the project will supply reliable, low-emission electricity to around 800,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Mumbai.

With this project addition, TPREL’s total renewable utility capacity rises to 11.3 GW, of which the PPA capacity stands at 9.4 GW, incorporating 5.7 GW of projects under various stages of implementation and 5.6 GW already operational, including 4.6 GW solar and 1 GW wind. The company’s solar EPC portfolio now exceeds 15.7 GWp of ground-mounted utility-scale and over 3 GW of rooftop and distributed installations.

TPREL continues its strategy to deliver integrated green energy solutions and support India’s transition towards a resilient and low-carbon energy sector.