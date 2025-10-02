The board of Waaree Energies has approved a substantial capital expenditure initiative totalling approximately ₹8,175 crore, aimed at expanding its clean energy manufacturing capacity. The solar cell maker plans to scale up its Lithium Ion Advanced Chemistry Storage Cell and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing plant from 3.5 GWh to 20 GWh, involving an additional investment of about ₹8,000 crore in Waaree Energy Storage Solutions Private Limited.

The company's board has also cleared increasing the annual production capacity of the electrolyser manufacturing facility from 300 MW to 1,000 MW, requiring a capex of around ₹125 crore in Waaree Clean Energy Solutions Private Limited. Additionally, the inverter manufacturing plant will see its capacity raised from 3 GW to 4 GW with a further ₹50 crore investment in Waaree Power Private Ltd.

The company has come under spotlight following reports of a United States investigation into allegations of evading anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells. In a statement to stock exchanges, Waaree Energies addressed the matter, stating it "has cooperated with US authorities in past investigations and will continue to extend full cooperation in the ongoing probe." The company's subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, currently operates a 1.6 GW module manufacturing facility in Texas, which is in the process of being expanded to 3.2 GW. Waaree Energies commented, "We are working in a steadfast manner on our commitment to building a manufacturing footprint in the US," reaffirming its intention to maintain a presence in the American clean energy market.

Shares of Waaree Energies ended Wednesday's session at ₹3,330.80 on the BSE, a marginal increase of ₹2.90 or 0.087%. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 95,807 crore.

Total 0.77 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 25.71 crore on BSE.

Waaree Energies is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Its product portfolio includes solar energy products consisting of the PV modules such as multicrystalline modules; Monocrystalline modules; and TopCon modules.