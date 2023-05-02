Tata Steel, RBL Bank, SBI Card, Aarti Drugs among stocks to watch out for today

Benchmark indices rose for a seventh straight session on Friday. Fag-end buying in select sector pushed the indices higher. Sensex surged 463 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 61,112.44, while NSE's Nifty50 index gained about 150 points, or 0.84 per cent, to close at 18,065.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

UltraTech Cement

The cement maker’s net profit fell 36% to Rs 1,666 crore for the fourth quarter ended March. Revenue from operations in Q4 rose 18% to Rs 18,562 crore

RBL Bank

The bank reported a 37% YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 271 crore in the March quarter. Its net interest income (NII) grew 7% YoY.

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank logged a 64% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its March quarter profit at Rs 1,133 crore. Net interest income (NII) rose 35% to Rs 3,279 crore.

IDFC First Bank

Private lender’s standalone profit climbed 134% year-on-year to Rs 803 crore in March quarter. The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) came at Rs 3,596.75 crore and was up 34.75% YoY.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The bank reported a 26.3% rise in its Q4 net profit at Rs 3,495.6 crore. Net interest income (NII) rose 35% to Rs 6,102.6 crore.

SBI Card

The company logged a net profit of Rs 596 crore in Q3, up 3% compared with Rs 581 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the March quarter rose 30% year-on-year to Rs 3,917 crore.

Mahindra Finance

Standalone net profit for the March quarter climbed 14% year-on-year to Rs 684 crore. Net interest income in Q4 rose 13% to Rs 1,723 crore.

Tata Steel, Adani Total Gas

Shares of Tata Steel, Adani Total Gas, Varun Beverages, and Ambuja Cements will be in focus today as the companies will announce their fourth quarter results.

PSP Projects

PSP Projects has won orders worth Rs 441 crore from the government.

Aarti Drugs

The pharma firm reported a net profit of Rs 56 crore for the quarter ended March. Revenues came in at Rs 742 crore for the reporting period.

Central Bank of India

The bank reported a 84% growth in its net profit at Rs 571 crore for the March quarter, while NII rose 45% to Rs 3,512 crore.

Bank of Baroda

The government has appointed Debadatta Chand, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda as MD and CEO of the lender for three years.

Jet Airways

CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has quit the airline which is undergoing the revival process.

