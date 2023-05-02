Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, other auto shares in limelight post April sales data

Shares of automobile makers will be in focus on Tuesday morning, as original equipment makers reported their auto sales data. Maruti Suzuki India saw a 7 per cent growth in volumes, Tata Motors saw a 4 per cent delcine in total sales while Hero MotoCorp saw a 5 per cent fall in April sales. Eicher Motors reported an 18 per cent YoY jump in volumes while TVS Motor said its sales grew 4 per cent

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India said it sold 1,60,529 units in the month gone by. The Delhi-headquartered company said its total domestic sales stood at 1,39,519, OEM were 4,039 and total exports stood at 16,971. Last April, Maruti dispatched 1,50,661 units. The largest car maker said it faced a shortage of electronic components, adding that it may take all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Maruti Suzuki said it expects some recovery in chip shortages in the second quarter, Reuters reported. The shortage, which affected the company's April production, will continue in the current quarter ended June, it quoted a company executive as saying.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors announced its April sale numbers on Monday. While commercial vehicles saw a dip, sales of passenger vehicles were up in April. However, the overall domestic sale numbers dipped in April.

Tata Motors’ domestic & international market sales for the month of April stood at 69,599 vehicles, which is 4 per cent lesser compared to 72,468 units during April 2022.

Separately, Tata Motors has increased the prices of its passenger vehicles from May 1. It announced the rate hike in an announcement in April. According to the statement, the weighted average increase was 0.6%, depending on the model and variant.

Hero MotoCorp

The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters said it sold 3,96,107 units in April against 4,18,622 units, down 5 per cent YoY. The motorcycles maker said it expects the momentum to build-up in the coming months on account of a combination of multiple factors, including a slew of new product launches, a healthy growth in country's GDP and positive consumer sentiment.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors reported an 18 per cent YoY jump in volumes at 73,136 units against Rs 62,155 units YoY. While models with engine capacity up to 350cc saw 25 per cent jump in units sold at 64,728, models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc saw a 21 per cent decline at 8,408 units. International business saw a 49 per cent plunge in units sold at 4,255.

TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company said it registered 4 per cent rise in volumes at 3,06,224 units in April from 2,95,308 units YoY. The two-wheelers segment volumes grew 5 per cent to 2,94,786 units from 280,022 units YoY. Motorcycle volumes rose 10 per cent to 1,52,365 units from 1,39,027 units. Scooter sales rose 5 per cent to 1m07,496 units from 1,02,209 units. In the case of electric vehicle TVS iQube, the company has recorded a sales milestone of 1,00,000 units.

"TVS iQube Electric registered sales of 6,227 units in April 2023 as against sales of 1,420 units in April 2022. The production for April 2023 was constrained due to AIS156 changeover and supply chain challenges, TVS Motor is confident of ramping up from the month

