Tata Steel shares in focus after Q3 production update; key details

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd are in focus today after the Tata group company said its India steel production stood at 5.68 million tons in the December quarter, up 6 per cent YoY (8 per cent QoQ) over 5.35 tones in the year-ago quarter. The production was aided by the commissioning of the 5 MTPA blast furnace at Kalinganagar in September, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

The Tata group firm said the new blast furnace is presently operating at 8,000 tpd and the ramp up to rated capacity is underway. For 9MFY25, India production rose 5 per cent YoY to 16.2 million tons. Tata Steel India deliveries were the best-ever in Q3, with sales at 5.29 million tons.

"Deliveries were up 4 per cent QoQ and 8 per cent YoY, aided by steady sales in domestic market and strategic presence in exports. For 9MFY25, deliveries were at around 15.3 million tons, with 4 per cent YoY growth in domestic deliveries," Tata Steel said.

Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production for the quarter stood at 1.76 million tons and deliveries were 1.53 million tons. Deliveries include volumes to UK operations of around 0.12 million tons. For 9MFY25, deliveries were up 16 per cent YoY, primarily due to improved production.

"Following closure of the blast furnaces at the end of 2QFY25, TSUK has successfully reconfigured its supply chain to continue servicing customers via downstream processing of purchased substrate. For 9MFY25, deliveries stood at 1.87 million tons and were adversely impacted by subdued demand dynamics," Tata Steel said.

In its Q3 preview note, Nuvama expected Tata Steel's standalone Ebitda per ton to decline Rs 1,760 QoQ to Rs 11,375, owing to decrease in blended realisation (down Rs 2,500 per ton QoQ; higher than normal due to lower auto contract price for H2FY25, partially offset by lower coking coal price (down $20 per ton QoQ).

"Tata Steel Europe’s losses are expected to decrease (EBitda of -$58 per ton compared with -$75 per ton in Q2FY25) owing to lower RM cost and fixed cost at UK, partially offset by decrease in steel prices in Netherlands. The Netherlands operations are expected to report an EBITDA loss while UK losses are likely to decrease QoQ," it said.