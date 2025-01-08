Stocks in news: Tata Steel, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, DRL, Mankind, RVNL, Ola Electric & Tata Tech

Indian benchmark indices staged a mild recovery and ended with gains on Tuesday amid positive global cues. However, Dalal Street remained cautious ahead of the Q3 results. BSE Sensex rose 234.12 points, or 0.30 per cent, to end at 78,199.11. NSE's Nifty50 added 91.85 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 23,707.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, January 8, 2025:

Q3 results today: Transformers & Rectifiers (India), Reliance Home Finance and Vivid Mercantile will announce their results for the December 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Algoquant Fintech and Padam Cotton Yarns will trade ex-bonus, while AA Plus Tradelink, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Julien Agro Infratech and Kamdhenu shall trade ex-split today. Shares of Camlin Fine Sciences shall trade ex-rights today.



Tata Steel: The steel major's India production grew 6.2 per cent YoY to 5.68 million tonnes (MT), while India deliveries increased 8.4 per cent to 5.29 MT. On the other hand, UK production came in at 0 MT, while UK deliveries dropped 12.5 per cent YoY to 0.56 MT. Netherlands production gained 47.9 per cent to 1.76 MT and deliveries rose 17.7 per cent to 1.53 MT.



Maruti Suzuki India: The passenger vehicle manufacturer announced its blueprint for electric mobility, christened ‘e for me’. This is a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates electric vehicles, pioneering technology, and robust charging infrastructure.



Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The wholly owned subsidiary of the pharma major, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Inc, USA, has entered into an agreement for the sale of all the issued and outstanding membership interests in its wholly owned subsidiary, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Louisiana LLC (DRLL), along with the manufacturing facility of DRLL in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA, for 1 US dollar.



Mahindra and Mahindra: The auto major announced the prices for the top-end variant of its electric-origin SUVs - BE 6 and XEV 9e. BE 6 Pack Three is priced at Rs 26.9 lakh, and XEV 9e Pack Three at Rs 30.5 lakh. Phased test drives will start on January 14, 2025, while bookings for BE 6 and XEV 9e will open simultaneously on February 14, 2025.



Tata Technologies: The Tata Group company has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telechips (an automotive semiconductor solutions company) to innovate solutions for next-gen software-defined vehicles (SDVs). The collaboration will focus on co-developing innovative solutions.



SignatureGlobal India: The real estate company's pre-sales grew 120 per cent YoY to Rs 2,770 crore, while collections increased 40 per cent YoY to Rs 1,080 crore. The company recorded a 29 per cent YoY growth in the number of units sold at 1,518 units. It clocked a 90 per cent YoY growth in area sold at 2.49 million square feet.



Ola Electric Mobility: The company has received an administrative warning letter from SEBI for violating regulations. The warning letter pertains to the dissemination of information about plans for a four-fold expansion of the company-owned store network.



Sobha: The real estate developer's total sales value dropped 28.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,388.6 crore in December 2024 quarter. Also, average price realisation grew 16.5 per cent YoY to Rs 13,663 per square feet in the reported quarter.



Mankind Pharma: The pharma major company has pledged the remaining 56.31 per cent of its shares in its subsidiary, Bharat Serums & Vaccines, in favour of Catalyst Trusteeship as the Common Security Trustee for the benefit of the holders of the NCDs.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway led firm has signed an MoU with Dubai-based GBH International Contracting LLC (GBHIC). They will work together to explore business opportunities in the civil infrastructure sector in GCC countries.



Exicom Tele-Systems: The EV charging and critical power solutions manufacturer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mufin Green Infra for the expansion of EV charging infrastructure in India.



CESC: The utilities player has issued a letter of award to its subsidiary Purvah Green Power for the project to set up a 150 MW wind-solar hybrid power project, with an additional 150 MW capacity under the Greenshoe option.



WPIL: The company's European subsidiary, Gruppo Aturia, has acquired 100 per cent shareholding of Misa Italy. Misa is engaged in the business of large pumping station projects and the supply of pumps and hydro turbines.



Jindal Worldwide: The company board has approved the issuance of 4 bonus equity shares for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each held, to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as of the record date.