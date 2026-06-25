Shares of Tata Steel are in focus today after the firm said it has bought shares worth Rs 1,625 crore in its arm T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd (TSHP). Tata Steel shares ended 1.81% lower at Rs 190.15 on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 2.37 lakh crore.

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In terms of technicals, the Tata Group stock trades lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The RSI of the stock stands at 29.1 indicating the stock is oversold on charts.

"The Board of Directors of Tata Steel Limited (‘Company’) at its meeting held on March 17, 2026, had inter alia approved the infusion of additional funds up to USD 2 Billion (Rs 18,488.10 crore), enhancing the aggregate investment limit up to USD 26.21 Billion, by way of subscription to equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd (‘TSHP’), a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the Company, in one or more tranches. In this connection, we wish to inform you that, the Company has today i.e., on June 24, 2026, acquired 199,07,40,741 equity shares of face value USD 0.0864 each aggregating to USD 172 million (Rs 1,625.29 crore) in TSHP. Post this acquisition, TSHP will continue to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company," said the Tata group's metal major.