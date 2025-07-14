Tata Technologies Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 5%, revenue slips

Tata Technologies Limited reported a 5% rise in its Q1 consolidated net profit on Monday. Profit rose to Rs 170.28 crore in the last quarter against Rs 162.03 crore posted in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 2% to Rs 1244 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1269 crore in the June 2024 quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue fell 3.2% from Rs 1285.7 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Operating revenue fell 3.2% to Rs 12,443 crore on a QoQ basis. The services segment revenue stood at Rs 963.7 crore.

In dollar terms, services segment revenues came at $112.5 million. Operating EBITDA came at Rs 2311 crore and EBITDA margin stood at 16.1%.

Warren Harris, CEO and MD of the firm said, "While the quarter began on a cautious note, client confidence strengthened steadily as the period progressed, reaffirming long-term commitments to product innovation and digital transformation. This renewed belief in building the future supported strong deal momentum, resulting in six strategic wins. As we look ahead, we remain optimistic about a sequential recovery in Q2 and a stronger second half of FY26. Our deal pipeline today is more robust than a year ago, and the early momentum we’re seeing provides greater visibility and conviction in improved conversion through the year."

The quarterly results were released after market hours on Monday. Tata Tech shares closed 1.20% higher at Rs 716.75 on BSE.