TCPL, Creditaccess Grameen, Lupin, Aditya Birla Lifestyle, Urban Company: MOFSL share price targets

MOFSL has come out with individual reports on many companies including CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), Urban Company and V-Mart Retail. Out of the six stocks, CreditAccess Grameen and V-Mart Retail received 'Buy' calls while the rest three received 'Neutral' ratings with upside capped, as per MOFSL share price targets. Five stocks received targets that suggested up to 33 per cent upsides; one received a downswide target.

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CreditAccess Grameen | Buy | Target: Rs 1,760 | Upside potential: 18%

MOFSL CreditAccess Grameen Ltd saw a healthy Q4, with improved operating performance. CreditAccess Grameen, it said, has successfully navigated a period of industry-wide challenges, demonstrating remarkable resilience, and has reverted to its normalised operational efficiency. New stress formation has normalized, supported by robust internal processes, stable PAR bucket roll-forward rates, and improvement in the PAR 15+ accretion rate, it said.

"With structural levers such as branch network expansion and strengthening collection efficiency across key geographies firmly in motion, it is well-positioned to accelerate loan growth and profitability. CREDAG trades at 2.6 times FY27E P/BV. With a strong capital position (Tier-1 of 24 per cent), it will embark on a strong loan growth trajectory in FY27 driven by improving asset quality trends," it said.

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Tata Consumer Products Ltd | Buy | Target: Rs 1,450 | Upside potential: 23%

TCPL's growth momentum picked up and margin expanded in the March quarter. MOFSL said the Tata group firm's growth momentum may further strengthen, driven by improving Go-To-Market (GTM) execution, rising traction in quick commerce, and continued scale-up in high-growth businesses such as Tata Sampann, RTD beverages, Capital Foods, and Organic India. The company’s operating margin, MOFSL said, is expected to expand over the years with easing coffee costs, benign tea prices, portfolio premiumization, innovation-led launches, and increasing contribution from higher-margin growth businesses and health & wellness categories.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands | Neutral | Target: Rs 114 | Upside: 5%

MOFSL said Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (ABLBL) has achieved scale along with healthy profitability, noting the company is focused on scaling up its emerging brands such as American Eagle (denim), Reebok (footwear), and Van Heusen Innerwear (innerwear and athleisure). This MOFSL said is providing a compelling retail play with a balanced growth and profitability profile with strong cash generation and robust return ratios.

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The management is targeting to double revenue (12 per cent CAGR) over FY24-30 through the company's sustained high-single-digit, like-to-like growth and an accelerated store rollout.

"However, we believe that given the widespread presence of lifestyle brands across EBOs, MBOs, LFS, and online channels and rising D2C competition, sustained double-digit growth could prove challenging. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a revised target of Rs 120 (earlier Rs 115). We prefer Arvind Fashions over ABLBL for its superior growth profile and improved profitability," MOFSL said.

V-Mart Retail | Buy | Target price: Rs 900 | Upside potential: 33%

MOFSL said V-Mart Retail saw a strong end to FY26. It feels impact of raw material inflation is key near-term monitorable for the stock going ahead. The company delivered a strong 4QFY26 with 25 per cent YoY revenue growth on the back of a sharp acceleration in blended same store sales growth (SSSG) to 12 per cent.

"The improved productivity of VMART/Unlimited stores and lower losses in the online segment have led to an improvement in VMART’s overall profitability. However, VMART still lags value fashion peers on profitability, which provides room for further margin expansion. VMART remains a key beneficiary of the unorganized-to-organized retail shift and the massive growth opportunity in value fashion. However, raw material inflation due to the West Asia conflict and its impact on demand/margins remains a key near-term monitorable," it said.

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Lupin | Neutral | Target: Rs 2,520 | Upside: 6%

MOFSL said Lupin delivered another quarter of strong performance with a 7 per cent beat on revenue, 11 per cent beat on Ebitda and 10 per cent beat on PAT for the quarter. Increased traction in niche products in the US, coupled with broad-based growth across key geographies, led to the growth momentum in 4QFY26 as well, it said.

Effectively, FY26 would be the third straight year of strong growth in earnings, it said noting that the US surpassed $1.3 billion in sales, the highest annual sales ever, due to limited competition products like g-Tolvaptan, g-Mirabegron, and g-Risperdal Consta.

"While Lupin ended FY26 on a strong note, we estimate earnings to remain stable over FY26-28 due to competition expected in certain niche products in the US market. The current valuation provides limited upside. Hence, we reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock," it said.

Urban Company | Neutral | Target: Rs 135 | Downside: 3%

MOFSL said Urban Company is well-positioned to benefit from the long-term formalization of home services. But it feels that the prevailing valuations already reflect much of the improvement in the core business.

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"Continued investments and TAM uncertainty in InstaHelp, execution risks around penetration, and risk around habit formation keep the risk-reward balanced, in our view. Reiterate Neutral with a revised target of Rs 135," it said.