TCS bags purchase order from BSNL; check details, stock reaction and more 

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) were trading higher in the afternoon session on Wednesday after the IT major said it received a purchase order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The order relates to planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and annual maintenance of 4G mobile network at 18,685 sites.

TCS stock rose over 1% to Rs 3535 on BSE. TCS stock opened higher at Rs 3,503 in the same session. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 12.73 lakh crore. Total 0.45 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.95 crore on BSE.

TCS stock has a one-year beta of 0.7, signaling very low volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of TCS stood at 51.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

TCS shares stand higher than the 10 day, 20 day 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

TCS shares have fallen 8% in a year and risen 9.26% in two years.

"The company has, on May 20, 2025, received an add-on Advance Purchase Order (APO) for ?2,903.22 crore inclusive of taxes from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and annual maintenance of 4G mobile network at 18,685 sites. Detailed Purchase Orders will be issued by BSNL to the Company in due course subject to fulfilment of certain conditions and documentation as mentioned in the APO," said TCS.

In the last quarter, India's largest IT exporter, logged a 1.68 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 12,224 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 12,434 crore in the same quarter last year. Operating Margin came in at 24.3 per cent, while net margin came in at 19 per cent.

The IT major proposed a final dividend of Rs 30 per share.