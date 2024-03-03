scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
TCS, ICICI Bank biggest gainers as market cap of 7 most-valued firms hits Rs 65,000 crore

Feedback

TCS, ICICI Bank biggest gainers as market cap of 7 most-valued firms hits Rs 65,000 crore

From the top-10 pack, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers, while Reliance Industries, Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).

The market valuation of TCS climbed Rs 19,881.39 crore to Rs 14,85,912.36 crore. The market valuation of TCS climbed Rs 19,881.39 crore to Rs 14,85,912.36 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank topped the gainers list as the combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most valued companies hit Rs 65,302.5 crore last week.

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 663.35 points or 0.90 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 165.7 points or 0.74 per cent.

Related Articles

BSE and NSE had conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

From the top-10 pack, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers, while Reliance Industries, Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).

The market valuation of TCS climbed Rs 19,881.39 crore to Rs 14,85,912.36 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped Rs 12,182.1 crore to Rs 6,89,917.13 crore, and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 7,178.03 crore to Rs 10,86,464.53 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever went up by Rs 5,051.63 crore to Rs 5,67,626.01 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 4,525.14 crore to Rs 6,38,721.77 crore.

The valuation of ITC increased by Rs 811.39 crore to Rs 5,14,451.76 crore.

However, LIC's mcap eroded by Rs 19,892.12 crore to Rs 6,54,763.76 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys declined by Rs 9,048.17 crore to Rs 6,86,997.15 crore, and that of Reliance Industries dipped Rs 3,720.44 crore to Rs 20,16,750.44 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued companies, Reliance Industries continued to lead the pack, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 03, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd