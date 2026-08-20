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This SME stock zooms nearly 100% in debut trade; hits upper circuit

This SME stock zooms nearly 100% in debut trade; hits upper circuit

The stock extended gains after listing and hit the upper circuit of Rs 377.05, marking a 99.50 per cent rise from its issue price and nearly doubling investors' money on the maiden trading day.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 10:47 AM IST
This SME stock zooms nearly 100% in debut trade; hits upper circuitThe company counts prominent investors such as Abakkus Venture Opportunities Fund, founded by Sunil Singhania, and ace investor Ashish Kacholia among its shareholders.

Shares of Credent Connect N Care Ltd made a stellar debut on the NSE SME platform on Thursday (August 20), listing at Rs 359.10, a 90 per cent premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 189.

The stock extended gains after listing and hit the upper circuit of Rs 377.05, marking a 99.50 per cent rise from its issue price and nearly doubling investors' money on the maiden trading day.

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Credent Connect financials

Credent Connect reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 214.16 crore for FY26. Profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the parent) stood at Rs 18.45 crore during the financial year.

The company is a healthcare services provider that offers integrated logistics, workforce solutions and technology-enabled support services to healthcare institutions across India.

Ashish Kacholia, Abakkus among investors

Credent Connect counts prominent investors such as Abakkus Venture Opportunities Fund, founded by Sunil Singhania, and ace investor Ashish Kacholia among its shareholders.

According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Abakkus Venture Opportunities Fund held 1,60,800 shares, representing a 1.21 per cent stake in the company's pre-issue paid-up share capital.

Kacholia held 2,67,600 shares or a 2.02 per cent stake, as of the date of filing of the RHP.

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The company is promoted by Ashok Kumar Sharma, Karan Sharma, Tarun Sharma, Dimple Sharma and Tanveen. Collectively, the promoters held 1,16,01,000 shares, representing 87.52 per cent of Credent Connect N Care's pre-issue paid-up equity share capital, according to the RHP.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 10:47 AM IST
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