Rs 200 interim dividend for FY27 by this company; check record, payment dates, brokerages' view after Q1

Brokerages' view post Q1

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) noted that Page Industries reported 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in Q1 FY27, compared with its estimate of 12 per cent. Volume growth stood at 6 per cent, against the brokerage's estimate of 12 per cent. Volume growth was 2 per cent in Q1 FY26 and 11 per cent in Q4 FY26.

"Underlying consumer demand remained healthy, but temporary logistics and manpower constraints impacted last-mile deliveries toward the end of June," the domestic brokerage also said.

"Management expects the lost sales to be recovered in Q2 FY27 and remains confident of sustaining double-digit volume growth in FY27. JKY Groove continues to see encouraging traction, while the Disney/Marvel collaboration should support revenue growth going forward," MOFSL further stated.

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The brokerage maintained its 'Buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 45,000, based on 50 times FY28E EPS.

Meanwhile, Nuvama Institutional Equities said, "Despite weak 5.7 per cent volume growth, management reaffirmed their FY27 outlook of double-digit volume growth and 19–21 per cent EBITDA margins (reaching 20.3 per cent in Q1), relying on capacity expansion, supply-chain enhancements, new launches and an enriched product mix to fuel recovery."

Nuvama retained its 'Buy' call and raised the 12-month target price to Rs 46,201 from Rs 45,433 earlier.

Stock performance

Shares of Page Industries rose 0.22 per cent to settle at Rs 36,870 on Friday. At this level, the stock has gained 10.41 per cent over the last six months.