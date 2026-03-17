TCS launches Rapid Outcome AI platform powered by NVIDIA; check stock reaction 

Shares of IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were trading over 1% lower in the afternoon session today even as India's largest IT major said it has launched a new enterprise platform designed to help organisations accelerate their journey from AI experimentation to production deployment powered by NVIDIA.

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TCS shares were trading 1.15% lower at Rs 2380.55 against the previous close of Rs 2408.35. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8.62 lakh crore. It fell to a fresh 52 week low of Rs 2360 in the current session.

The stock is down 26% this year and lost 32% in a year.

In terms of technicals, the stock's RSI has fallen to 18.5, signalling the stock is strongly oversold on charts.

In terms of simple moving averages, the stock is trading below all short term and long term ranges, signaling the negative trend in the Sensex component.

"By leveraging predictive analytics, generative AI, computer vision, and agentic and Physical AI blueprints tailored for industry-specific processes, TCS and NVIDIA will help enterprises achieve higher levels of autonomy across their enterprise workflows, said the IT firm.

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"TCS Rapid Outcome AI enables organizations across sectors such as manufacturing, telecommunications, banking, retail, life sciences, and engineering services to run AI applications at scale. These applications help automate decisions, increase operational visibility, reduce manual interventions, and improve productivity across enterprise processes and operational environments," it added.