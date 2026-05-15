Shares of TD Power Systems zoomed 11.37% to their record high on Friday after the generators & motors makers reported its Q4 earnings. TD Power Systems stock rose to a high of Rs 1318.75 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1184.05. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 20,465 crore. Total 9.97 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 124.13 crore in Friday's session.

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The stock hit its 52-week low of Rs 453.40 on July 28, 2025.

TD Power Systems logged a 36% rise in net profit to Rs 72.2 crore in the March 2026 quarter compared with Rs 53.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Revenue in the March 2026 quarter rose to Rs 589.19 crore against Rs 348.20 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

EBITDA rose 49.3% to Rs 97.8 crore in Q4 from Rs 69.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter. However EBITDA margins slipped to 16.61% (Down 163 bps YoY)

TD Power Systems' EPS rose to Rs 4.02 in the March 2026 quarter from Rs 2.81 in the March 2025 quarter.

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In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of TD Power Systems stands at 67, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. TD Power Systems shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

TD Power Systems is an India-based manufacturer of air-condition (AC) generators and electric motors for various applications, which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications. The company’s products include generators, motors, replacement, refurbishment and spares.