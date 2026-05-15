Why Solara Active Pharma Sciences shares surged 18% today

Shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd surged 18.33 per cent to Rs 599.75 level in Friday's trade after the company reported a return to profitability in the March quarter (Q4 FY26). The stock rally came amid strong growth in revenue and operational performance.

During the quarter under review, the Ibuprofen maker posted a net profit of Rs 9.60 crore compared with a loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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The company's revenue from operations jumped 41.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 387.29 crore from Rs 273.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross margin stood at Rs 164.8 crore, up 16 per cent YoY, while EBITDA came in at Rs 79.6 crore, also rising 16 per cent YoY.

The company stated that Q4 FY26 recorded the highest revenue, gross margin, and EBITDA in the last eight quarters.

In the Ibuprofen business segment, revenue rose 61 per cent YoY to Rs 84.9 crore, while gross margin increased 32 per cent YoY to Rs 19.2 crore. However, EBITDA for the segment remained negative at Rs 17.9 crore.

"Currently, the (Ibuprofen) business is primarily focused on servicing large brands and marquee customers with whom we maintain long-term strategic relationships and achieve relatively better pricing realisations," the company stated.

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Solara Active Pharma also said its Board has appointed bankers to evaluate strategic options for the Ibuprofen business.

"Consequently, the carve out of the polymers and CRAMS business has been put on hold till such time as we finalise the strategic options for Ibuprofen business in H1'27," the company further stated.