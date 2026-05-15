Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Aeronautics shares fall nearly 5% today; here's why

Shares of Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Aeronautics slipped nearly 5% in the afternoon session amid a rally in the broader market today. While Hindustan Copper shares fell 5.42% to Rs 573.65 today from the previous close of Rs 606.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 2.96 crore.

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Hindustan Aeronautics shares slipped 4.96% to Rs 4381.50 today against the previous close of Rs 4610.50 .Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.95 lakh crore.

Hindustan Copper shares slipped ahead of the Q4 earnings set to be announced today. The board of tehe company will meet today to consider the approval of financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

The board is also likely to announce a “recommendation for seeking approval of shareholders for payment of final dividend for Financial Year 2025-26".

The company may also consider raising of funds during its board meet today.

Beyond earnings and dividends, the regulatory filing noted that the board will consider a "recommendation for seeking approval of shareholders to raise funds by issue of equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement method to the extent of 9,69,76,680 equity shares".

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On similar lines, HAL shares slipped 4.96% to Rs 4381.50 today against the previous close of Rs 4610.50 on BSE. The defence firm reported its Q4 earnings on May 14. Net profit rose 5.5% to Rs 4,196 crore in Q4 from Rs 3,977 crore in the corresponding period last year. The defence company's revenue from operations rose 2% to Rs 13,942 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 13,700 crore in the year-ago period.

Net income climbed 5% to Rs 15,093 crore in Q4 from Rs 14,351 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4% to Rs 5,058 crore against Rs 5,294 crore in the corresponding period last year.