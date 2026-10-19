Tech Mahindra, ICICI Lombard, HDB Financial: Top stocks to turn ex-dividend this week

Monday, October 19

Jattashankar Industries Ltd have already traded ex-date for stock split on Monday, October 19. Under the announced split, the face value of each equity share is reduced from ₹10 to ₹1.

Wednesday, October 21

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, October 21, for an interim dividend of ₹30 per share. The company has fixed October 21 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

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Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd will also turn ex-dividend on October 21 for an interim dividend of ₹3 per share. Elecon Engineering Company Ltd has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share, with October 21 as its ex-date and record date.

Thursday, October 22

Angel One Ltd will turn ex-dividend on Thursday, October 22, for an interim dividend of ₹1.40 per share. The record date is also October 22.

Tips Music Ltd will turn ex-dividend on the same day for an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share. JSW Dulux Ltd is scheduled to undergo a stock split, with the face value of its shares changing from ₹10 to ₹1.

VRL Logistics Ltd has also scheduled a buyback-related corporate action for October 22. The available corporate-action details list the purpose as a buyback of shares, with October 22 as the ex-date and record date.

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Friday, October 23

Friday will see several dividend-related corporate actions, including those announced by Tech Mahindra Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd and HDB Financial Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra will turn ex-dividend on October 23 for an interim dividend of ₹15 per share. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per share, while HDB Financial Services Ltd has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share. All three companies have fixed October 23 as the record date.

LTM Ltd has announced an interim dividend of ₹25 per share, with October 23 as the ex-date and record date. 360 ONE WAM Ltd will turn ex-dividend on the same day for an interim dividend of ₹7.50 per share.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share, while Modison Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd will turn ex-dividend for an interim dividend of ₹1.15 per share.

Other companies scheduled to turn ex-dividend on October 23 include Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd, with an interim dividend of ₹0.03 per share, and Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd, with an interim dividend of ₹0.006 per share.

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Titan Biotech Ltd has scheduled a 1:4 bonus issue for October 23. Under the announced ratio, eligible shareholders will receive one additional share for every four shares held, subject to the applicable terms. Azad India Mobility Ltd will also undergo a stock split, reducing the face value of each share from ₹10 to ₹2.