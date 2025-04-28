This Tata Group stock slips 15% on Q4 loss, check details 

Shares of Tejas Networks slipped 15% in early deals on Monday after the Tata Group firm reported a significant net loss of Rs 71.8 crore in Q4. It reported a profit of Rs 146.8 crore in the previous year. The company's revenue surged by 43.7%, reaching Rs 1,906.9 crore, up from Rs 1,326.9 crore in FY24. However, EBITDA slipped 60.7%, standing at Rs 121.5 crore compared to Rs 309.3 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin also dropped to 6.4% from 23.3% YoY.

Tejas Networks shares slipped 15.55% to Rs 726.10 today. Around 1.95 lakh shares of Tejas changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.79 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 13,329 crore. In a year, the stock has lost 25.62% and fallen 35.23% in 2025.

The Board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the year, marking the company's 25th year of operations. The dividend is subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Tejas Networks has a one year beta of 1.9, signaling high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tejas Networks stands at 55.9, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold or overbought territory. Tejas Networks shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Tejas Networks produces optical and data networking products. It designs, develops and sells high- performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.