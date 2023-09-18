Texmaco Rail, Infibeam Avenues, Mastek, Indiabulls Housing shares to go ex-dividend today

Over five dozen stocks including Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Prakash Pipes Ltd will turn ex-date for dividend on Monday. The list of 70 stocks include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, GNFC Ltd, Ami Organics Ltd, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd, among others. Among other corporate actions today, the JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock will split from face value of Rs 2 each to shares with face value of Re 1 each. Besides, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd will turn ex-date for share buyback today.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance will turn ex-dividend on Monday. The HFC had announced a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share. Monday would also be the record date for the purpose of determining the name of the eligible shareholders for dividend. All eligible Indiabulls Housing Finance shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 25.

Mastek had announced a final dividend of Rs 12 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on October 21. In the case of Sharda Motor Industries, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 17.27. The actual dividend will be paid on October 26.

GNFC shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This fertiliser manufacturer had announced a final dividend of Rs 30 per share and the dividend will be paid on October 18. Texmaco Rail and Texmaco Infrastructure shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. The two companies had announced dividends of Rs 0.15 per share each. The dividends will be paid on October 25.



Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (Rs 5 per share), Ami Organics (Rs 3 per share), Cupid (Rs 3 per share), Glenmark Pharma (Rs 2.50 per share), Indoco Remedies (Rs 2.50 per share), MCF (Rs 1.50 per share) and Infibeam Avenues (Re 0.05 per share) are some other stocks that would turn ex-dividend today.

In the case of Siyaram Silk Mills, the share buyback price has been increased to Rs 720 per share from Rs 650 per share. The maximum number of shares proposed to be bought back has been reduced to 14,99,992 from 16,61,530, representing 3.20 per cent of the total number of equity shares of the company.