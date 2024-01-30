These 10 stocks in BSE500 gave up to 450% return in just 1 year, do you own any?

Most equity investors have witnessed handsome gains in the last year. The benchmark equity index BSE Sensex has surged 21% in the one year from January 30, 2023, to January 29, 2024. While the broader market index BSE500 has given a 32% return in the same duration. On the other hand, select stocks have also given multi-bagger returns in the last 12 months.

The data available from ACE Equity showed that select 10 stocks from the BSE 500 universe have surged up to 448 % in just one year. Here are the top 10 gainers in this list.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC): This finance sector PSU stock is the biggest gainer in the BSE 500 index. IRFC’s share price has surged 448% to Rs 170.85 on January 29 from Rs 31.20 a year ago. It has a current market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs. 2.23 lakh crore.

Suzlon Energy: this renewable energy sector stock has gained 383% to Rs 43.27 from Rs 8.96 in the 12 months. It has the latest m-cap of Rs 58,902 crore.

It is followed by another finance sector, PSU stock REC Ltd. REC share price has surged 330 per cent to Rs 499.75 from Rs 116.1 in 12 months. It has m-cap of Rs 1.32 lakh crore.

With gains of 322%, Ircon International is at the number four in this list. This infrastructure sector PSU’s share jumped to Rs 244.2 on January 29, 2024, from Rs 57.9 a year ago. It has m-cap of Rs 22,967 crore.

Ircon International is followed by the iron & steel sector company Jindal Saw. Jindal Saw’s share price has surged 321% to Rs 519.3 and has the latest m-cap of Rs 16,605 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: This infrastructure PSU stock surged 312% to Rs 299 from Rs 72.5 and has a market valuation of Rs 62,332 crore.

Power Finance Corporation's share gained 311% to Rs 447 from Rs 108 and has a current m-cap of Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

Apar Industries surged (308%), SJVN gained (284%) and Kaynes Technology India jumped (276%) are other major gainers in this list. One key point is that in the top 10 performing stocks, as many as 6 are PSUs.