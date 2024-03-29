These 5 Blue-chip stocks doubled the investors’ money in FY24; check key details here.

Investors mostly prefer Large Cap stocks or Blue Chips, as they provide handsome returns in a bull market, and are considered relatively safe and less volatile during market fluctuations. In the current Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24) the large cap equity benchmark Nifty50 has gained 28.6% which is a good performance by any means. However select 5 large cap stocks of Nifty 50 have just doubled the investors’ money in FY24.

Tata Motors is the biggest gainer in the Nifty pack. This automobile sector stock has surged 136% to Rs 993 on March 28, 2024 from Rs. 420.6 on March 31, 2023. Hence, if one had invested Rs. 1 lakh in Tata Motors last year then it would be valued at Rs. 2.36 lakh now. It has a latest market capitalisation of Rs. 3.30 lakh crore. This stock market outperformance is led by strong financial results. In the first three quarters of FY24, profits (PAT) for the company have jumped to Rs. 13,825 crore from a loss of Rs. 3,051 crore in the same period a year ago. While the revenues have increased 33% YoY to Rs. 3.16 lakh crore.

It is followed by another Auto sector company Bajaj Auto. This stock has surged 135% in FY24 to Rs. 9,145 from Rs. 3,884. It has latest m-cap of Rs. 2.59 lakh crore. For the nine months period April to December 2023 (9M FY24) Its PAT has increased 33% on YoY basis Rs. 5,508 crore, While sales has increased 22% to Rs. 32,532 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has gained 112% to Rs. 1341.7 from Rs. 631.8. This infra sector stock from Adani group has latest m-cap of Rs. 2.90 lakh crore. Its PAT has increased 48% to Rs. 6,216 crore, While sales has increased 32% to Rs. 19,814 crore For first 9 months of FY24.

Coal India stock price zoomed 103% to Rs. 433.8 from Rs. 213.7. The PSU has latest m-cap of Rs. 2.67 lakh crore. For 9M FY24 Its PAT has increased 3.6% to Rs. 23,496 crore, While revenues surged 4% to Rs. 96,062 crore.

At number five is Hero MotoCorp which is third Auto Company in this list of top 5 performers of Nifty 50 in FY24. This stock price raised 101% to Rs. 4,717 from Rs. 2,347. It has latest market valuation of Rs. 94,307 crore. Hero MotoCorp's profit has increased 46% YOY to Rs. 2,844 crore, while the top line has increased 10% to Rs. 28,171 crore for this 9 months period.