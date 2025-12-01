This Jhunjhunwala stock in focus as firm bags orders worth Rs 531 crore 

Shares of NCC are in news today after the infra infra firm said it also bagged three additional orders in November, amounting to Rs 530.72 crore. Earlier on November 26, the firm announced an order win of Rs 2063 crore.

Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 10.63% or 6.67 crore shares of NCC during the quarter ended September 2025.

Advertisement

"The company has received three (3) other orders totaling Rs. 530.72 Crore (excl. GST) during the month of November 2025. Of these three orders received, Rs. 321.18 Crore pertains to the Buildings Division, Rs. 129.77 Crore pertains to the Water Division and Rs. 79.77 Crore pertains to the Transportation Division of the Company," said NCC.

NCC stock ended 1.83% lower at Rs 171.45 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 174.65.

NCC share has lost 43% in one year and risen 4% in two years. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,764 crore. Total 1.71 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 2.95 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 23.4, signaling is oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating very high volatility during the period.

Advertisement

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.