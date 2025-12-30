Ola Electric's flagship Roadster X+ gets CMVR certification; stock reacts

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd on Tuesday announced that its flagship electric motorcycle, the Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh), powered by the company's indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack, has received approval under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989. The certification was granted by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT), Manesar, a government testing agency. With this approval, the company will now begin deliveries of the Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh).

The Roadster X+ is the first electric motorcycle in India to be certified with a completely in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack, marking a significant milestone for Ola Electric's manufacturing capabilities.

The model offers a range of up to 500 km on a single charge, enabled by the high energy density and thermal efficiency of the 4680 technology. The company said this range is aimed at making long-distance travel more practical for riders outside major cities, expanding accessibility to Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions.

A spokesperson for Ola Electric said, "The government certification of the Roadster X+ is a major milestone in Ola Electric's journey towards building end-to-end EV technology in India. With the Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh), we are delivering an unmatched range along with superior performance, safety, and reliability, powered entirely by our own cell and battery technology."

With this development, Ola Electric has extended the use of its 4680 Bharat Cell technology across its two-wheeler lineup, including electric scooters and motorcycles. The same cell platform will also power Ola Shakti.

Following the announcement, Ola Electric shares rose 1.21 per cent to touch a day's high of Rs 35.86.