Shares of HFCL Ltd have zoomed over 84% in a month powered by the firm's Q4 earnings and strong order inflows. HFCL, which is engaged in the manufacturing of telecommunication equipment, on May 4 won purchase orders worth Rs 84.23 crore, for the supply of optical fiber cables, from one of the leading private telecom operators of the company.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"These significant orders reaffirm the trust our customers place in the Company’s manufacturing capabilities, technological excellence and product quality," the firm said.

On April 8, HTL Limited, a material subsidiary of the company secured order worth Rs 1366 crore form a renowned tier 1 customer for the supply of optical fiber cables.

"These orders reaffirm the confidence reposed by our customers in the Company’s manufacturing capabilities", said HFCL.

Meanwhile in the current session, HFCL shares zoomed to a 52 week high of Rs 133.10 today against the previous close of Rs 126.05. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 20,173 crore. The stock has gained over 92% in 2026, driven by optical fiber demand. HFCL stock opened on a flat note at Rs 126 in the current trading session.

Advertisement

HFCL reported a strong turnaround in its financial performance in Q4. The firm posted a net profit of Rs 178.5 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 81.43 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue in the March quarter rose 17.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,824.12 crore from Rs 800.72 crore a year ago. Total income stood at Rs 1,846.38 crore in Q4 against Rs 814.36 crore in the same period last year, while total expenses rose to Rs 1,617.71 crore from Rs 918.19 crore.

HFCL reported its highest-ever order book at Rs 21,206 crore in FY2025–26, significantly higher than Rs 9,967 crore in the previous financial year.

HFCL Limited is primarily engaged in manufacturing of telecommunication equipment, optical fiber cables and intelligent power systems. The company is a manufacturer of optical fiber cables, optical transport, power electronics and broadband equipment for the telecommunication industry.