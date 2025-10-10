This smallcap bank rises 5% to hit new 52-week high; check targets, Q2 preview & more

South Indian Bank share price: Kerala-based private sector lender South Indian Bank shares jumped more than 5 per cent during the trading session on Friday as the stock scaled a new 52-week high. The stock has jumped as much as 14 per cent in the month of October as far.

Shares of South Indian Bank jumped nearly 5.15 per cent to Rs 32.71 on Friday, its new-52 week high, with its total market capitalization topping to Rs 8,500 crore. The stock has jumped nearly 48 per cent from its 52-week lower at Rs 22.12, hit nearly six-month ago, while it is up 30 per cent in 2025 so far.

"A meeting of the board of directors of The South Indian Bank is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the October 16, 2025 inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025," said the Thrissur headquartered lender in an exchange filing.

Established in 1929, South Indian Bank is an old south based private sector bank. Digitization, product & process innovation and granular sustainable growth remains key focus, enabling resilient performance amid change in asset mix. It operated 948 branches branch across 26 states and 4 union territories, with 1,274 ATMs and CRMs for enhanced accessibility as of June 30, 2025.

South Indian Bank offers a compelling re-rating opportunity, trading at just 0.8 times P/B, a steep discount to regional private peers. Management’s strategic pivot towards higher-yielding retail & MSME lending alongside gradual rundown in legacy books is set to reshape the asset mix and aid yield profile, said ICICIDirect Research.

"We expect advances to grow at 11.5–12 per cent CAGR over FY26–27E, broadly in-line with industry, while asset quality improvement, margin stability, and digitisation-led efficiencies support a sustainable RoA of 1 per cent in the long run. Thus, we value the bank at 0.9 times FY27E ABV, assigning target of Rs 38 per share," it added with a 'buy' rating.

Antique Stock Broking is expecting South Indian Bank to clock a net interest income (NIIs) at Rs 816.6 crore, down 7.4 per cent YoY and 1.9 per cent QoQ. Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) of Rs 549.5 crore flat on a yearly basis but down 18.3 per cent QoQ. Net profit is seen at Rs 319.2 crore, down 1.7 per cent YoY and 0.9 per cent QoQ. It has a target price of Rs 34 with a 'hold' rating on the stock.