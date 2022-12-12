scorecardresearch
Thomas Cook shares rally 11% as arm opens resort in Tamil Nadu

Thomas Cook stock surged 11.01 per cent to hit of high of Rs 87.10 on BSE. It was close to its 52-week high of Rs 91.35 hit in March this calendar, after rallying 61 per cent from its June low of Rs 54

A total of Thomas Cook 3.43 lakh shares changed hands by 3 pm against a two-week average of 42,000 shares on BSE

Shares of Thomas Cook spurred 11 per cent in Monday's trade after a wholly-owned subsidiary Sterling Holiday Resorts launched its property, Sterling Arunai Anantha Tiruvannamalai, in Tamil Nadu.

Published on: Dec 12, 2022, 3:17 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 12, 2022, 3:14 PM IST
