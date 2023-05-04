Titan Company, Adani Enterprises, Tata Chemicals, HDFC among stocks to watch out for today

Benchmark indices halted the eight-day winning streak on Wednesday on the back of muted global cues. Sensex dropped 161.41 points, or 0.26 per cent, to close at 61,193.30 and Nifty declined 57.80 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 18,089.85. Broader markets outperformed the headline indices as BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled in green. Fear gauge India VIX eased slightly to 11.84 level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Titan Company

The firm reported a standalone net profit of Rs 734 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23), up 50 per cent from Rs 491 crore reported in the same period last year. The company's total income rose 25 per cent to Rs 8,753 crore in Q4 FY23 over Rs 6,977 crore recorded a year ago.

Sula Vineyards

Sula Vineyards reported a 5% rise in consolidated net profit of Rs 14.2 crore for the fourth quarter. Revenue from operations rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 120 crore for the quarter under review.

Havells India

Leading electrical goods and appliances maker Havells India logged a 1.6 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 358 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

Tata Chemicals

Fertiliser maker Tata Chemicals reported a 61.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 709 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 438 crore.

HDFC, Adani Enterprises , Dabur, Tata Power, TVS Hero

Shares of HDFC, Adani Enterprises , Dabur, Tata Power, TVS, Hero will be in focus ahead of their Q4 earnings set to be announced today.

Also Watch: Adani Enterprises share price rises ahead of Q4 results; stock in focus on Thursday

Reliance (RIL)

The company’s shareholders have voted in favour of the proposed scheme of arrangement between the company and Reliance Strategic Investments, thus paving way for demerger of the Financial Services arm.

ABB India

Net profit in Q4 dipped 33.2 per cent YoY to Rs 247.17 crore in the March quarter compared with Rs 370.14 crore in the year ago period. Total income rose 22.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,411.21 crore.

KEC International

The company logged a 35.6 per cent YoY decline in Q4 net profit at Rs 72.17 crore compared to Rs 112.04 crore in Q4FY22. Total income climbed 29.3 per cent YoY to Rs 5,530.53 crore.

Apollo Micro Systems

The stock will trade ex-date for 1:10 stock split from today.