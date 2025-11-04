Adani Enterprises board clears Rs 25,000 crore rights issue; stock down 2%

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Tuesday approved a partly paid-up rights issue worth Rs 25,000 crore. In a filing to the exchanges, AEL said, "The Board has, inter alia, considered and approved the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 1 each (‘Rights Equity Shares’) for an amount not exceeding Rs 25,000 crore by way of a rights issue to eligible equity shareholders as on the record date, to be determined and notified subsequently."

The company added that the Rights Issue Committee of the Board will finalise specific terms such as issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing and payment terms in due course.

It further said the issue will be carried out in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and will be subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.

On the earnings front, Adani Enterprises reported an 84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), driven by an exceptional gain.

Net profit stood at Rs 3,199 crore compared with Rs 1,742 crore in the same quarter last year. The quarter included an exceptional income of Rs 3,583 crore.

However, total income fell 6 per cent YoY to Rs 21,844 crore from Rs 23,196 crore, while EBITDA declined 10 per cent to Rs 3,902 crore from Rs 4,354 crore.

Following the announcement, shares of Adani Enterprises slipped 2.05 per cent to close at Rs 2,418.90 on BSE.