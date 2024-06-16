scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Top 5 most-valued companies added Rs 85,582.21 crore in market valuation, LIC biggest gainer

Feedback

Top 5 most-valued companies added Rs 85,582.21 crore in market valuation, LIC biggest gainer

While Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI) and LIC were top gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC saw erosion from their market valuation.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The valuation of LIC jumped by Rs 46,425.48 crore to Rs 6,74,877.25 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.  The valuation of LIC jumped by Rs 46,425.48 crore to Rs 6,74,877.25 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. 

The top five most valued companies together added Rs 85,582.21 crore in market valuation last week. Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was the biggest gainer in-line with positive trend in equities. 

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 299.41 points or 0.39 percent. The index hit its all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13. 

While Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI) and LIC were top gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC saw erosion from their market valuation. The five firms together lost Rs 84,704.81 crore in market valuation. 

The valuation of LIC jumped by Rs 46,425.48 crore to Rs 6,74,877.25 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. 

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank rallied by Rs 18,639.61 crore to Rs 12,14,965.13 crore. 

The multi-national conglomerate RIL added Rs 10,216.41 crore taking its valuation to Rs 19,98,957.88 crore. 

The m-cap of the country’s largest public sector lender SBI climbed Rs 9,192.35 crore to Rs 7,49,845.89 crore, while that of Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 1,108.36 crore to Rs 8,11,524.37 crore. 

On the other hand, HUL saw its valuation erode by Rs 22,885.02 crore to Rs 5,82,522.41 crore.  

Similarly, m-cap of TCS tumbled Rs 22,052.24 crore to Rs 13,86,433.05 crore, and that of Infosys eroded by Rs 18,600.5 crore to Rs 6,18,030.37 crore. 

ICICI Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 11,179.27 crore to Rs 7,77,795.90 crore. ITC posted a Rs 9,987.78 crore dip in valuation to Rs 5,38,216.34 crore. 

RIL remained the most valued firm in the pack of top-10 companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, LIC, Infosys, HUL and ITC. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 16, 2024, 1:56 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement