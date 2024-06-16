Top 5 most-valued companies added Rs 85,582.21 crore in market valuation, LIC biggest gainer

The top five most valued companies together added Rs 85,582.21 crore in market valuation last week. Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was the biggest gainer in-line with positive trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 299.41 points or 0.39 percent. The index hit its all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13.

While Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI) and LIC were top gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC saw erosion from their market valuation. The five firms together lost Rs 84,704.81 crore in market valuation.

The valuation of LIC jumped by Rs 46,425.48 crore to Rs 6,74,877.25 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank rallied by Rs 18,639.61 crore to Rs 12,14,965.13 crore.

The multi-national conglomerate RIL added Rs 10,216.41 crore taking its valuation to Rs 19,98,957.88 crore.

The m-cap of the country’s largest public sector lender SBI climbed Rs 9,192.35 crore to Rs 7,49,845.89 crore, while that of Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 1,108.36 crore to Rs 8,11,524.37 crore.

On the other hand, HUL saw its valuation erode by Rs 22,885.02 crore to Rs 5,82,522.41 crore.

Similarly, m-cap of TCS tumbled Rs 22,052.24 crore to Rs 13,86,433.05 crore, and that of Infosys eroded by Rs 18,600.5 crore to Rs 6,18,030.37 crore.

ICICI Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 11,179.27 crore to Rs 7,77,795.90 crore. ITC posted a Rs 9,987.78 crore dip in valuation to Rs 5,38,216.34 crore.

RIL remained the most valued firm in the pack of top-10 companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, LIC, Infosys, HUL and ITC.