Buzzing stocks: HDFC Bank, MBL Infrastructure, Ramco Systems, Tata Steel and others in news today

Benchmark indices crashed on Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning run. Sensex fell 637 points or 1.04 per cent to 60,657and Nifty was down 190 points or 1.04 per cent at 18,043. Investors fret over the rising Covid-19 cases in China and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro, Power Grid, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.32%.

Maruti Suzuki and Tata Consultancy Services were the only gainers, rising up to 0.22%.

Here’s a look at stocks that buzzed in trade today.

HDFC Bank stock closed 1.78% lower at Rs 1610 on BSE. The lender reported around 19.5% rise in its advances to around Rs 15,070 billion as of December 31, 2022 as compared to Rs 12,609 billion as of December 31, 2021 and a growth of around 1.8 % over Rs 14,799 billion as of September 30, 2022. Gross of transfers through inter-bank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, the Bank’s advances grew by around 23.6% over December 31, 2021 and around 3.3% over September 30, 2022.

MBL Infrastructure: The stock fell 1.05% to Rs 23.45 on BSE today. The company has completed the construction work of original scope of work of Bikaner-Suratgarh Section of NH-62 in Rajasthan in terms of the concession agreement executed by Suratgarh Bikaner Toll Road Company (SBTRCL), a wholly owned subsidiary company. SBTRCL has applied to authority for addition of 5.289 km for tolling and for the completion certificate of the BOT project in terms of the concessionaire agreement.

Gujarat Industries Power Company: The stock ended 1.37% at Rs 82.70 on BSE today. The firm has received board’s approval for award of EPC Contract to Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction at the cost of around Rs 259.00 crore for Road, Drain and Pond Works of Solar / Wind / Hybrid RE Park of 2375 MW capacity at Khavda, Great Rann of Kutch area, Gujarat. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 3, 2023 has approved the same. The company has issued Letter of Intent to Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction on January 4, 2023.

R.P.P Infra Projects: The stock ended 2.49% higher at Rs 43.30 today. RPP Infrastructure has received a letter of acceptance for a new project for Ground Water Based Mini Piped Water Supply Scheme (Maximum 100 Household) from 295 Nos. villages within 08 Nos. Blocks namely Balurghat, Hili, Kumarganj, Tapan, Gangarampur, Kushmandi, Banshihari & Harirampur in the district of Dakshin Dinaipur under Balurghat Division at a contract price of Rs 104.55 crore.

Ramco Systems stock ended 0.36% lower at Rs 251.15 on BSE. Ramco Systems has strengthened its 25-year association with India’s leading manufacturer and exporter of metal cutting tools, Addison & Co. It will provide its next-gen Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to Addison & Co. Ramco’s ERP software will offer Addison modules covering Finance & Accounts, Inventory, Purchases, Sales, Production, Quality Management and Maintenance Management, as well as a Supplier & Customer Portal on a single integrated platform. The solution will provide Addison with real-time information

Anupam Rasayan India closed 0.15% lower at Rs 694.30 on BSE. The chemical firm has restarted the operations in one plant out of the two plants in the unit at Sachin GIDC post receipt of closure revocation order and approval to restart the plant from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and other regulatory authorities after following all the regulatory and safety compliances.

Tata Steel shares fell 2.32% to Rs 115.70. The firm has entrusted John Cockerill India, with the manufacture and supply of Terminal Equipment for Continuous Galvanizing Line and Cold Rolling Mill to be installed at the client's Kalinganagar Works. The total value of contract exceeds Rs 45 crore. John Cockerill India principal activities comprise of customised design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of components of Cold Rolling Mill Complexes, Galvanising Lines, Colour Coating Lines, Tension Levelling Lines, Skin Pass Mills, Acid Regeneration Plants, Wet Flux Lines and Pickling Lines for ferrous and non-ferrous industries worldwide.

3i Infotech shares ended 0.61% lower at Rs 41 on BSE. The company-led consortium has inked a five-year contract with RailTel Corporation of India. RailTel has tied up with a technology firm in a bid to monetise its Wi-Fi project at more than 6,100 railway stations across the country. The other members of the consortium are Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies (FISST) and Yellow Inc.

Punjab & Sind Bank’s shares ended 2.32% higher at Rs 33.10 on BSE after gross advances stood at Rs 78049 crore (provisional) as of December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23), posting a 17% rise in year-on-year (YoY) terms as against Rs 66710 crore as of December 31, 2021 and on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, gross advances stood at Rs 73739 crore as of September 2022.