Sensex crashes 637 points: Rs 2L cr investor wealth lost; Delhivery, Zomato, Yes Bank shares fall big

Domestic stocks fell on Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning run. The BSE Sensex slumped over 650 points while the NSE barometer Nifty hit sub-18,050 level. At closing, the 30-pack Sensex was down 637 points or 1.04 per cent at 60,657. The NSE benchmark was down 190 points or 1.04 per cent at 18,043. Such was the fall in the domestic bourses that over Rs 2 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation was wiped out. Investors fret over the rising Covid-19 cases in China and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path. The minutes of the Fed's December meeting are due later today. That also weighed on investor sentiment.

Here's a look at today's market fall in numbers:

Rs 2.02 lakh crore investor wealth lost

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, fell Rs 2.02 lakh crore to Rs 282.64 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 284.66 lakh crore recorded yesterday. Frontline stocks such as HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank), Reliance Industries, Infosys, ITC, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and Tata Motors contributed to the fall.

25 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 25 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. BSE stocks such as Aavas Financiers, Abans Holdings and Krsnaa Diagnostics hit their respective one-year low levels.

2,211 stocks in the red

Out of 3,563 stocks, 2,211 stocks were seen declining. Only 1,206 stocks were advancing while 149 stocks remained unchanged.

Delhivery, Zomato, Yes Bank drop over up to 3.17%

Shares of BSE 200 stocks such as Delhivery, Zomato, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco, Yes Bank, ONGC, SAIL, Vodafone Idea, Adani Power, TVS Motors, PNB, Tata Motors, Adani Transmission fell as much as 3.17 per cent.

Banks, energy and IT stocks top drag

For Sensex, the major culprits that dragged the index lower were HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank), Reliance Industries, Infosys, ITC, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and Tata Steel. HDFC twins, RIL and Infosys alone contributed negatively to over 250-point decline.

On NSE, except for Nifty Pharma, 14 out of 15 sub-indices were seen trading in the red.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 628.07 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Tuesday, while domestic investors bought about Rs 350.57 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Meanwhile, the US central bank raised rates by 50 basis points (bps) last month after four straight 75-bps hikes and signalled rates could stay higher for longer. Wall Street fell overnight. US stock futures hinted at a positive start for Wall Street today.

