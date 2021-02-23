Top gainers today: 8 shares rise up to 7%; ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, SBI, Sun Pharma

In a volatile trading session, equity market indices erased early gains amid significant volatility and ended a tad higher on Tuesday, tracking mixed cues from global equities. Reversing from five days of fall, S&P 30-share index BSE Sensex ended 7 points higher at 49,751 and Nifty index gained 32 points to settle at 14,707.

ONGC, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, SBI, Sun Pharma, UPL traded as top gainers. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

Sensex, Nifty snap five-day losing streak; ONGC, L&T, Sun Pharma, NTPC, TCS top gainers

Here's a look at top gainers on BSE and NSE today

1. ONGC

The top gainer on both the bourses closed 5.55% higher at Rs 112.20 on BSE and 5.69% higher on NSE at Rs 112.35. The share gained 7.5% intraday to the day's high of Rs 114.35, also it's new 52 week high. M-cap of the stock stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore as of today's session. It has risen 8% in one week, 20% in one month and 20% year-to-date.

2. Tata Steel

Tata Steel stock touched an intraday high of Rs 736.6, rising 7.75% today. The stock has gained 8% in the last 2 sessions. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 0.83 lakh crore. The stock of the steelmaker has gained over 4% in one week, 12% in one month. It has risen 13% since the beginning of the year and 64% in one year. The top gainer of NSE closed 7.24% higher at Rs 734.10 today.

3. Tata Motors

Reversing the trend after 3 days of consecutive fall, the stock price of Tata Motors touched an intraday high of Rs 328.8, rising 8.1% today. The top gainer on NSE is trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages, but lower than 5-day moving averages. Tata Motors share price has gained 11% in a month. Year to date, the stock has given 76% returns to investors. Share of the auto major has risen 104% in one year. However, the stock has fallen 1.5% in the last week. Market capitalisation of Tata Motors stood at Rs 1 lakh crore today. The stock of auto heavyweight closed 6.63% higher at Rs 324.70 on NSE today.

4. Hindalco Industries

The top gainer on NSE today hit a new 52 week high of Rs 338.1, rising 7.04% intraday. The stock has risen 8.11% in the last 2 days of consecutive gains. The stock has risen 10% in one week, 40% in one month and 38% year-to-date. M-cap of the stock stood at Rs 0.74 lakh crore as of today's closing session. The stock closed 5.71% higher on NSE today at Rs 334.15.

5. UltraTech Cement

The cement sector heavyweight stock closed 1.68% higher on BSE at Rs 6,278.20, listing among the top gainers. UltraTech Cement stock touched an intraday high of Rs 6,348.95, rising 2.82% on BSE. The stock has gained after 4 days of consecutive fall. Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 1.81 lakh crore today. The stock traded 4.9% away from 52 week high of Rs 6586.05. The stock has gained 13% in one month, 18% year-to-date and 41% in one year. The cement share trades higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages.

6. SBI

Shares of India's largest public-sector lender -State Bank of India (SBI) gained after 2 days of consecutive fall and hit day's high of Rs 399.65 apiece on BSE, clocking a 2.59% jump intraday. The index heavyweight share has gained 39% in one month, 44% since the beginning of this year and 27.38% in one year. Although, the PSU banking stock fell 1.65% last week. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.53 lakh crore. The banking major stock closed 1.57% higher on BSE at Rs 395.65, ranking among the top gainers.

7. Sun Pharma

The share price of pharma index major-Sun Pharma was also listed among the top gainer on BSE today, rising over 2.09% intraday to Rs 608.2. The stock closed 1.39% higher at Rs 604.05 on BSE. Sun Pharma's market capitalisation stood at Rs 1.44 lakh crore as of today's session. Sun Pharma share is trading higher than its 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 and 20-day moving averages. The stock has gained after 4 days of consecutive fall. Sun Pharma stock price has gained 5% in one month and 2% since the beginning of the year and 49% in one year. However, it has fallen 4.2% in one week.

8. UPL

UPL shares gained 5.55% intraday to Rs 569.8 and closed 4.98% higher at Rs 566.65 on NSE, trading among the top gainers today. Earlier today, the stock of the agrochemicals firm also touched an intraday low of Rs 514.1, down 4.77%. It has traded in a wide range of Rs 55.7 in today's volatile session. UPL share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has risen 5% in one week and 21% since the beginning of this year. Although, it fell 0.05% in one month and 3% in one year. Market capitalization of the firm rose to Rs 0.43 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.13%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.89%. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.95 per cent to 25.22. BSE's market capitalisation stood at Rs 201 lakh crore in today's session.

Market breadth was positive with 1,690 shares rising and 1,232 shares falling and 159 shares remaining unchanged.

Sectorally, gains in FMCG, realty, auto, IT, media and metal index were capped by losses in PSU Banking, financial, private banking and pharma index.

Top losers on 23 February: Eicher Motors, M&M, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's fall up to 5%

Bitcoin plummets $8,000 after Elon Musk's concerns over rally

Stocks in news: RIL, Airtel, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, UPL, Info Edge, Bharat Forge

Share Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 14,750; ONGC, L&T, Sun Pharma, NTPC, TCS top gainers

This large-cap stock gave 245% returns in 11 months