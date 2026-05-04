Top stocks in news: Adani Ent, Kotak Bank, Voda Idea, DMart, Mazagon, ACC, RailTel, BHEL

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday amid jittered market sentiments on the back of escalating Iran-US crisis adding to rise in the crude oil prices and weakness in the Indian rupee. The BSE Sensex tanked 582.86 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 76,913.50, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 180.01 points, or 0.74 per cent, to end at 23,997.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on May 04, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Ambuja Cements, Tata Technologies, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Ather Energy, Computer Age Management Services, CSB Bank, Godrej Properties, Jindal Stainless, KEI Industries, Manappuram Finance, Petronet LNG, Quess Corp, Sobha, Tata Chemicals and Wockhardt will release their quarterly results for the March 2026 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of UCO Bank shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals shall trade ex-date for buyback of its shares today.

Autos: Automobile makers including two-wheelers & three-wheelers players (Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto, Ola, Atul Auto & others), commercial vehicle manufacturers (Tata Motors CV, Ashok Leyland & others) and passenger vehicle companies (Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors PV, M&M and others) will be in focus on Monday after April auto sales data.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender reported a 13.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit, while net interest income increased 8.1 per cent YoY to Rs 7,876 crore for the quarter with interest margins coming in at 4.67 per cent for the quarter. NPAs improved at both net and gross levels.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises reported a net loss of Rs 220.7 crore led by higher depreciation and interest costs, even as the revenue grew 20.3 per cent YoY to Rs 32,439.3 crore for the March 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 3 per cent YoY to Rs 4,479 crore and announced a final dividend of Rs 1.30 apeice with June 12 as the record date.

Avenue Supermarts: The retail chain reported a profit at 19.2 per cent YoY to Rs 656.6 crore for the revenue increased 18.9 per cent YoY to Rs 17,683.9 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 26.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,211 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded to 6.8 per cent for the quarter.

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Vodafone Idea: Department of Telecom cuts company's outstanding AGR dues by 27 per cent to Rs 64,046 crore from Rs 87,695 crore. The relief falls short of market expectations that were hoping for a 50 per cent reduction. While there is relief on the AGR front, the company still has sizeable spectrum dues worth nearly Rs 49,000 crore payable over the next three years

ACC: The cement player reported a 68.3 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 238.25 crore, while revenue surged 18 per cent YoY to Rs 7,124.5 crore for the first three months of 2026. Sales volume increased 8 per cent YoY to 11.9 million tonnes. Ebitda came in at 19.9 per cent lower at 605 crore, while margins dipped 8.5 per cent for the quarter.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The state-run defence player's net profit more than doubled YoY to Rs 679.18 crore, while revenue came in at up 21 per cent YoY to Rs 3,850.39 crore in the last quarter of FY26. Ebitda was up 355 per cent YoY to Rs 543 crore, while margins expanded to 14.1 per cent for the quarter.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway player reported a 25 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 141.75 crore, while revenue grew 28 per cent YoY to Rs 1,668.86 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda rose 30 per cent YoY to Rs 233 crore, with margins coming in flat at 14 per cent. It also announced a dividend of Rs 1.25 per share for the investors.

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Central Bank of India: The PSU lender's net profit dropped nearly 30 per cent YoY to Rs 724 crore, while net interest income grew 17.7 per cent YoY to Rs 4,0002 crore for the January-March 2026 period. Asset quality improved on both net and gross basis, while the company board declared a dividend of Rs 0.60 per share.

IndiaMART Intermesh: The online marketplace reported a 72.2 per cent YoY crash in its net profit at Rs 50.2 crore, while revenue from operations increased 13.9 per cent YoY to Rs 404.3 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda was slightly up at Rs 132.6 crore for the quarter with margins crashed to 32.8 per cent for the reported period.

Capri Global Capital: The leading NBFC reported a 59.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 283 crore, while its net interest income rose 56.5 per cent YoY to Rs 596 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its operating profit increased 68.1 per cent YoY to Rs 427 crore, with margins improving 43 bps YoY to 5.1 per cent. Its consolidated AUM surged 60 per cent YoY to Rs 36,623 crores.

Central Depository Services (India): The leading depository reported a 21 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 80, while its total income increased 5 per cent YoY to Rs 268 crore for January-March 2026 period. It opened 2.71 crore new demat accounts during the year. The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 12.75 per equity for the financial year 2025-26.

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India Shelter Finance Corporation: The housing finance company reported a 27 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 138 crore, while its gross AUM rose 29 per cent YoY to Rs 11,044 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Disbursements increased 11 per cent YoY to Rs 1,040 crore. It also announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share for its investors.

ESAF Small Finance Bank: The private lenders returned to black and reported a net profit at Rs 24 crore, while NIIs improved 19.2 per cent YoY to Rs 517.8 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Asset quality significantly improved on both net and gross levels.