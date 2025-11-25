Top stocks in news: BEL, Dr Reddy's, HUDCO, Diamond Power, Surya Roshni, Paras Defence

Indian benchmark indices saw a fag-end selling pressure and settled lower on Monday ahead of November series expiry, thanks to the delay in the US-India trade deal announcement. BSE Sensex tanked 331.21 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 84,900.71, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 108.65 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 25,959.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, November 25, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Ingersoll-Rand (India) shall trade ex-dividend today.

Bharat Electronics: The navratna defence public sector undertaking and Safran Electronics and Defence (SED), France, signed a joint venture cooperation agreement (JVCA) for the production of the Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER) Smart Precision Guided Air-to-Ground Weapon in India.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma major has received approval from the European Commission for AVT03 (denosumab), a proposed biosimilar of Prolia and Xgeva. Prolia is a prescription medicine used to treat osteoporosis.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation: The state-run housing finance player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to deepen cooperation across urban infrastructure and development initiatives, which outlines collaboration on programme development, research, monitoring and evaluation and capacity-building activities.

Advertisement

Diamond Power Infrastructure: The power transmission company has received a Letter of Intent from Adani Energy Solutions for the supply of 7,668 km of AL-59 Zebra Conductor for the Khavda project, worth Rs 276.05 crore.

Sunteck Realty: The real estate firm's wholly owned step-down Dubai subsidiary has received an order from the London Court of International Arbitration confirming the withdrawal of the claim and termination of arbitration with its joint venture partner, Grand Valley General Trading LLC.

Surya Roshni: The lighting solutions player has secured an order worth Rs 105.18 crore (including GST) from an engineering and infrastructure company for the supply of spiral pipes with external 3 LPE coating. The order, awarded by a domestic entity, is set to be executed within Gujarat with the delivery date scheduled for March 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Eris Lifesciences: The pharma player has moved to fully consolidate its injectable manufacturing subsidiary, Swiss Parenterals, by acquiring the remaining 30 per cent stake for Rs 423.3 crore, the company told stock exchanges on Monday. Eris currently holds 70 per cent in Switzerland.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The defence player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New Delhi, to jointly develop commercial-grade MRI magnet systems in India. The IUAC, an autonomous institute under the University Grants Commission and the Ministry of Education.

Ceigall India: The infrastructure company has received a Letter of Intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy for the establishment of a 400/220 kV Velgaon Substation.