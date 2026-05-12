Indian equity benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Monday amid weak global and domestic cues, risking India's import bill and more fall in the Indian rupee. The BSE Sensex cracked 1,312.91 points, or 1.70 per cent, to close at 76,015.28, while NSE's Nifty50 nosedived 360.30 points, or 1.49 per cent, to end at 23,815.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 12, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Power, Berger Paints, Clean Max Enviro Energy, Cohance Lifesciences, Dixon Technologies, INOX India, Kalpataru, Max Financial Services, One Mobikwik Systems, MTAR Technologies, Nazara Technologies, Novartis, Pfizer, Torrent Power, V-Guard Industries and others will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Godrej Consumer Products shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Aptus Pharma shall trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Gujarat State Petronet shall trade ex-date for amalgamation today.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures: Three investors — Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), Y Combinator and Ribbit Capital — have launched a block deal with a base size of around $500 million (Rs 4750 crore0 to sell part of their stake in Groww, suggest sources. The indicative price for the deal is Rs 193.5 per share, a discount of 8.5 per cent from its previous close.

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Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Pranav Choudhary has resigned as CEO - Ports at Adani Ports to pursue career opportunities outside the Adani Group, effective May 31. However, the Board has appointed Niraj Bansal as CEO - Ports, effective June 1.

LTM: The IT solutions major has announced the launch of the LTM Business Orchestration Platform, an AI-powered offering designed to enable enterprises to move from fragmented decision-making to real-time intelligent operations across SAP and the wider enterprise landscape. LTM BlueVerse will serve as the marketplace layer for scalable onboarding of SAP-focused agents within the platform.

Indian Hotels Company: The Tat Group's hospitality arm reported a 14.9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 599.86 per cent, while revenue rose 14 per cent YoY to Rs 2,765.29 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its Ebitda reached to Rs 1,052 crore, but margins contracted to 35.2 per cent for the quarter. The company announced a dividend of Rs 3.25 per share for the shareholders.

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Bharat Forge: The defence company has entered into a long-term contract with Embraer for the manufacturing and supply of critical landing gear forgings, becoming the first supplier from India to enter Embrae's global aerospace supply chain for forged components.

Premier Energies: The solar energy solutions firm and Syrma SGS Technology have decided not to proceed further with the proposed acquisition of K-Solare Energy. The parties have agreed to terminate discussions with K-Solare amicably, and there are no material financial implications arising from the decision.

JSW Energy: The JSW Group's utility arm reported a 9 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 371.6 crore, while revenue rose 41 per cent YoY to Rs 4,498.6 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Its Ebitda stood at Rs 2,251 crore, up 87 per cent YoY while margins improved to 37.8 per cent. It announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Anant Raj: The real estate firm reported a 23.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 146.6 crore, while revenue increased 19.6 per cent YoY to Rs 646.8 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda rose 17.6 per cent YoY to Rs 167.4 crore, while margins stood at 25.9 per cent for the quarter.

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Afcons Infrastructure: The EPC and construction company has been selected as the L1 bidder for the reconstruction of an existing railway track and the construction of a second-track railway line in Europe. The project is valued at Rs 7,544 crore.

Syrma SGS Technologies: The EMS player reported a 67 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 119.2 crore, while revenue was up 56 per cent YoY to Rs 1,476.8 crore for the first quarter of 2026. Ebitda rose 43 per cent YoY to Rs 186 crore, margins firm around 12 per cent. It announced a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Nuvama Wealth Management: The wealth manager and financial services player reported a 5 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 269 crore, while revenue increased 7 per cent YoY to Rs 825 crore. AUM stood at Rs 12,807 crore, up 13 per cent YoY by the end of FY26 and it announced a dividend of Rs 14 per share.

HFCL: The telecom gear player has secured export orders worth around $19.32 million (Rs 183.95 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables from renowned international customers.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player's net profit tumbled 30 per cent YoY to Rs 101 crore, while revenue declined 5 per cent YoY to Rs 904 crore. The company announced a dividend of Rs 9.30 per share.

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HG Infra Engineering: The infra player has received a Letter of Award worth Rs 3,931.11 crore from Welspun Enterprises, Maharashtra, for the construction of a six-lane highway corridor along with the improvement of an existing road.

Munjal Auto Industries: The auto ancillary player has received a work order from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India for the manufacturing and supply of sheet metal stamping and welding parts.

Windsor Machines: The industrial products company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Allerindia Developers LLP for the proposed sale of industrial plots, along with building structures, in the Wagale Thane Industrial Area, Thane, Maharashtra. The company will receive Rs 162 crore in multiple tranches over a period of time.