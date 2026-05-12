Skechers, Ray-ban retailer Gaurik Fashions files DRHP to launch IPO

Gaurik Fashions has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The franchise-based apparel and sportswear company said the proposed issue will comprise a fresh issue of 62 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 8 lakh shares by investor selling shareholder Aries Opportunities Fund.

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The company plans to use the net proceeds to set up new stores for Skechers, invest in wholly owned subsidiary Gaurik Lifestyle for new Guess stores, and invest in subsidiary Nuvora Retail for new Bugatti stores and initial inventory. The proceeds will also be used for debt repayment, investment in Gaurik Lifestyle and Nuvora Retail to repay outstanding borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Credora Partners and Unistone Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while MAS Services is the registrar for the IPO. The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE Ltd.

Gaurik Fashions said 50 per cent of the net offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

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The company is engaged in the retail and distribution business of fashion and lifestyle brands in India. As of March 2026, it had a network of 59 stores across 14 states and Union Territories. It works with brands across footwear, apparel and accessories, including Skechers, Bugatti, Guess and Sweaty Betty.

Its stores are located in high-footfall destinations across cities, including DLF Mall of India in Noida, DLF CyberHub in Gurugram, Select Citywalk in Saket, New Delhi, Nexus Ahmedabad One in Ahmedabad, DLF Promenade in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and Inorbit Mall in Cyberabad, Hyderabad, among others.

The company said its EBITDA margin expanded to 26.14 per cent. For the period ended December 31, 2025, Skechers recorded average revenue per square foot of Rs 16,157 and an average selling price of Rs 4,284. Guess posted an average selling price of Rs 7,299 and an average order value of Rs 11,303, while Bugatti reported average revenue per square foot of Rs 46,636.