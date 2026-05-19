ITC: Shares of ITC featured on the 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on May 19, 2026. Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking replied to investors' and traders' queries on these stocks. Godfrey Phillips and ITC among cigarette shares, surged up to 2 per cent today after both companies announced a hike in prices of cigarettes on several segments.

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ITC

There is a clear cup and handle pattern breakout after December 2025. The stock is trading above its 20 day and 50 day moving averages. One can go long on ITC at CMP. Any dip towards Rs 305 to Rs 310 can be bought into. Keep a stop loss of Rs 300 for target of Rs 330 to Rs 335 in the short term, said Jani.

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