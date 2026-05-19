Has EPFO cleared a minimum EPS-95 pension hike to Rs 7,500? Here's what pensioners need to know

A claim that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a hike in the minimum Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95) pension to Rs 7,500 per month has gone viral across social media platforms, triggering excitement among lakhs of pensioners. The message suggested that pensioners would begin receiving the revised amount from May 1, 2026. However, EPFO has now officially stepped in to dismiss the claim, clarifying that the notification being circulated is fake.

Advertisement

The viral letter, titled “Notification regarding an increase in minimum pension under the EPS-95 scheme”, claimed that the revised pension amount of Rs 7,500 would become effective from April 30, 2026, and all eligible pensioners would start receiving payments from the next day. It also directed pension disbursing agencies and departments to ensure immediate implementation.

However, EPFO rejected the claim through its official communication channels, stating that the letter regarding the increase in minimum EPS pension is “completely fake.”

⚠️ Attention!

The letter being circulated on increase in minimum EPS pension is completely fake#EPFO #EPFOFactCheck #EPFOWithYou pic.twitter.com/FKhxQrbzSj — EPFO (@officialepfo) May 19, 2026

Pension revision under EPS-95

The clarification is significant because pension revision under EPS-95 remains a long-standing issue and a subject closely watched by pensioners. Currently, the government provides a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month under the scheme, a threshold that has remained unchanged for several years despite repeated demands for an increase.

Advertisement

MUST READ: EPS pension hike: What changes if minimum pension rises from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500

Recent reports had fueled hopes of a possible revision after indications emerged that the labour ministry was examining a proposal to increase the minimum pension amount. However, no official decision has been announced so far. Discussions reportedly revolve around more moderate figures such as Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000, rather than a jump to Rs 7,500.

The proposed changes, if approved, would primarily benefit pensioners with lower pensionable salaries and shorter contribution histories. Many EPS subscribers currently receive Rs 1,000 only because of the guaranteed minimum pension floor, even though the pension amount generated under the calculation formula may be lower.

Advertisement

MUST READ: NPS new rules 2026: PFRDA now allows annuity exit in critical illness cases, eases lock-in norms

EPS

The Employees’ Pension Scheme is a mandatory social security programme for eligible organised-sector workers. To qualify for pension benefits, members generally need at least 10 years of contributory service. The monthly pension amount is determined through the formula: Pensionable Salary × Pensionable Service ÷ 70. In addition, employees completing 20 years or more of service receive an additional two-year weightage, improving their pension calculation.

MUST READ: Should you retire in a hill station? The FIREd couple shares a reality check

Under EPS rules, employers contribute 8.33% of an employee’s basic salary and dearness allowance, while the central government contributes 1.16% toward pension benefits. The scheme also offers widow, children and disablement pension provisions.

For now, pensioners hoping for a sudden jump to Rs 7,500 per month may need to wait. While discussions around increasing the minimum EPS pension appear to be underway, EPFO has made it clear that no such approval has been granted, and pensioners should rely only on official announcements rather than viral social media messages.