Top Stocks in news: ICICI Bank, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, YES Bank, RailTel, Axis Bank, Ixigo

Corporate actions today: Shares of Jattashankar Industries shall trade ex-date for stock-split later today.

ICICI Bank: The private lender reported a 20.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 14,843 crore, while net interest income rose 17.7 per cent YoY to Rs 25,338.7 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its net interest margins dropped to 4.18 per cent, while NPAs improved on both gross and net levels.

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HDFC Bank: The leading private lender reported a 4.7 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 19,510 crore, while net interest income grew 9.7 per cent YoY to Rs 34,619.2 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its NIM stood at 3.16 per cent, while gross and net NPAs improved.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run utilities player has been declared the successful bidder for the establishment of the 765 kV GIS Pune West transmission project on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, with annual transmission charges of Rs 199.55 crore. The project involves the establishment of a new 765/400 kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation at Pune West.

Axis Bank: The private lender reported a 35.6 per cent YoY surge in net profit at Rs 7,003.3 crore, while net interest income grew 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 15,371.4 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its NIMs stood at 3.36 per cent, while gross and net NPAs improved. Separately, Axis Bank appointed Rahul Shukla as Group Head, Commercial and Bharat Banking, effective October 19.

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Vedanta: The metal player company announced plans to double its annual zinc production capacity at its South African zinc operations to 5 lakh tonnes through an investment of nearly $600 million in Phase II of the Gamsberg project under Vedanta Zinc International (VZI).

YES Bank: The buzzing private lender reported a 65 per cent YoY surge in net profit at Rs 1,080 crore, while net interest income jumped 22.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,822 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Operating profit grew 29.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,678 crore. Its NIMs stood at 2.6 per cent, while gross NPAs improved and net NPAs remained stable.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway player has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 167.52 crore from the Railway Recruitment Board, Secunderabad, for AM-RMS services covering the pre-examination and post-examination stages of RRB recruitment. RailTel has received a purchase order worth Rs 18.99 crore from Health Insurance TPA of India for providing IT infra.

Adroit Infotech: The recently list IT solutions firm has entered into a non-binding agreement to acquire a majority equity stake in Verso Altima Group DOO, a prominent business integrator and digital solutions provider headquartered in Zagreb, Croatia.

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GPT Infraprojects: The EPC and infra player has received an order worth Rs 149.5 crore from the Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (CSTE), Western Railway, Bhavnagar Division, and another work order worth Rs 134.11 crore from Western Railway's Ratlam Division for signalling works.

Bharat Forge: The defence company has invested Rs 240 crore in the equity shares of its subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems, at fair value through a rights issue. The investment has been funded through the proceeds of the qualified institutional placement (QIP) undertaken by the company and its internal accruals.

Urban Company: The new age services firm reported a wider net loss of Rs 182.5 crore for the Q2FY27, while revenue grew 41.4 per cent YoY to Rs 537.3 crore. Total orders delivered more than doubled, surging 103 per cent to 15.1 million, while net transaction value increased 39 per cent YoY to Rs 1,432 crore. Its board approved a fundraise of up to Rs 2,500 crore through equity and convertible securities.

RBL Bank: The private lender has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the amalgamation of all Indian branches of Emirates NBD Bank PJSC with RBL Bank, effective December 1, 2026.

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Zen Technologies: The company board has approved an investment of Rs 135.15 crore to acquire a 51.98 per cent stake in Cogknit Semantics, a Bengaluru-based defence technology company.

Le Travenues Technology: The Ixigo-parent reported a net profit of Rs 61.3 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 3.2 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 12.9 per cent YoY to Rs 320.96 crore. Gross transaction value (GTV) rose 22 per cent YoY to Rs 5,304.47 crore. EBITDA turned positive at Rs 18.1 crore, while contribution margin expanded 14 per cent YoY to Rs 124.86 crore.

JSW Steel: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Piombino Steel with JSW Steel.

Amber Enterprises India: The electronics manufacturer company's subsidiary, IL JIN Electronics (India), has entered into a share-swap agreement with Ramanna Rajesh Mayasandra, Harsha Venkatesh, Dwaith Advisory, Doddabidere Honappa Veena, and its subsidiary, Power-One Micro Systems.

ACME Solar Holdings: The solar solutions player's subsidiary, ACME Greentech Twenty, has executed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a 300 MW assured peak power project under FDRE Tranche IX, at a tariff of Rs 6 per unit.

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LCC Projects: The construction company has received an acceptance of tender from the Government of Gujarat for an EPC contract involving the supply of water from Machhu-II Dam to Triveni Thanga Reservoir and various villages in Wankaner and Chotila talukas. The contract includes the operation and maintenance of the commissioned project for 10 years and has a value of Rs 151.57 crore.

Dodla Dairy: The dairy company submitted a representation to the FSSAI challenging the referral laboratory report and highlighting significant variations between the findings of the primary and referral laboratories. It stated that it had not received any formal order for prosecution or sanction, or any other communication from the FSSAI following the submission of its representation.

MOIL: The metal company has incorporated a joint venture, MOIL MPSMCL Mining, for the mining of manganese ore.