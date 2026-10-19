Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'The best way to propel the economy may be to encourage different parts of the country to go their own way'

Anand Mahindra stated that India's states must compete rather than march in lockstep to build sustainable prosperity, arguing that states should be encouraged to pursue their own economic and policy paths​​​​​​.

Who is Anand Mahindra?

Anand Mahindra is one of India’s most prominent business leaders and serves as the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automobiles, technology, finance, hospitality, and agriculture.

Born in 1955, Mahindra studied filmmaking and architecture at Harvard University before joining the family business. Under his leadership, the group expanded globally and strengthened its presence across several industries.

He is also widely recognised for his active presence on social media, where he frequently shares insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, social issues, and personal growth.

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When did Anand Mahindra say this quote?

Anand Mahindra said this in November 2013.

He shared these insights in a detailed essay titled "Toward a uniquely Indian growth model," which he contributed to the McKinsey-edited anthology book, Reimagining India: Unlocking the Potential of Asia's Next Superpower, published in November 2013​​​​​​.

What does this quote mean?

Anand Mahindra’s quote argues that India's economy grows fastest when its diverse states stop trying to follow a uniform, centrally controlled plan and instead compete independently based on their individual strengths.

By comparing India to a continent rather than a single nation, he suggests that different regions have unique cultural, demographic, and economic realities. Instead of forcing a "one-size-fits-all" policy from the central government, federal leadership should allow states to experiment with their own regulations, tax structures, and industrial policies​​​​​​.